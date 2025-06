Korkolain mukainen viitekorko ja viivästyskorot 1.7.–31.12.2025

Invitation to the media: 10th RiskLab Finland, Bank of Finland and European Systemic Risk Board Joint Conference on AI and Systemic Risk Analytics, 27 June 17.6.2025 14:56:31 EEST | Press invitation

Dear journalist, You are invited to participate in the 10th RiskLab Finland, Bank of Finland and European Systemic Risk Board Joint Conference on AI and Systemic Risk Analytics on Friday 27 June 2025 online or at the Bank of Finland auditorium (Rauhankatu 19, Helsinki). The conference will be held in a hybrid format, allowing virtual participation. The afternoon session starting at 14.00 will entail speeches from Governor Olli Rehn and Nobel Laureate in Economics Simon Johnson followed by an interview of Professor Johnson by Governor Rehn. In the registration form below, we ask you to indicate whether you will participate in the full programme or the afternoon session. Kindly find the programme below. Please note that all times listed in the conference schedule are in Finnish local time (UTC+3 EEST). Please register by 25 June 2025 at 15.00 by using link below: Register here ------ Full programme Time: Friday, 27 June 2025 Place: Bank of Finland Auditorium, address: Rauhankatu 19, Hels