Taalerin ja Kevan yhteisyritys, Eden Asunnot, sijoittaa asuntokohteeseen Helsingissä

Taaleri Real Estate strengthens its team 21.8.2024 08:45:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI REAL ESTATE PRESS RELEASE 21 AUGUST 2024 AT 8:45 a.m. (EEST) Taaleri Real Estate strengthens its team Taaleri Real Estate is strengthening its team by hiring three new people. Tuomas Ahonen will start as a Head of Investments at the beginning of September. Ahonen has worked in the Nordic real estate investment sector for 15 years, specialising in transactions in the Nordic countries. Previously, he has worked for Genesta Property Nordic and Catella, based both in Helsinki and Stockholm. For the last eight years, he has been responsible for transactions in Finland at Genesta. “Tuomas has strong experience in transactions and deal sourcing. His knowledge supports our updated strategy and internationalisation,” says Mikko Krootila, Managing Director at Taaleri Real Estate. Taaleri Real Estate has two new people, with Owen Zhang starting as an Analyst and Maria Aller as an Asset Manager. Zhang previously worked for JLL Finland, and Aller is joining Taaleri from Innovestor. “These n