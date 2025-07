Donut Lab sijoittaa Nordic Nanoon – tavoitteena vauhdittaa yhtiöiden kansainvälistä kasvua ja vahvistaa teknologista yhteistyötä

Donut Lab – Developer of the World's Most Efficient Electric Motor – is setting its sights on the next phase of growth while welcoming former Nokia chairman and founder of F-Secure and WithSecure, Risto Siilasmaa, to its board 25.2.2025 11:28:19 EET | Press release

Donut Lab, the developer of the world's most powerful electric motor family, achieved a significant milestone by raising a total of 15 million euros in funding last year. The company’s impressive launch and the subsequent influx of requests from hundreds of operators in the automotive industry worldwide are a testament to its potential. With a strong leadership team and a market ripe for disruption, the company is set to scale its business operations in key market areas.