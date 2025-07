Syyrialaisilla mahdollisuus saada tukea paluumuuttoon

Changes to work-based residence permits – protection period for unemployment and new notification obligation for employers 11.6.2025 10:01:11 EEST | Press release

The legislative amendments concerning residence permits on the basis of work will enter into force on 11 June 2025. In the future, a person working in Finland with a residence permit on the basis of work will have three or six months to find a new job if their employment relationship ends prematurely. The aim of the legislative amendment is to bind work-based residence permits more closely to employment and to improve the supervision of the permit.