Kesämatkailu Pohjoismaihin kasvussa – Suomi voi hyötyä jatkossa

Finnish health businesses seek new market in Japan 23.6.2025 08:29:00 EEST

Business Finland is holding a comprehensive presentation of Finland’s health sector during Japan’s World Expo in Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo. Japan faces challenges like a low birth rate, an ageing population and labor shortages in the care sector, which are an opportunity for Finnish skills exports. In 2024, health exports to Japan stood at to €67 million.