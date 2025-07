Tekoälypomo on kohta suomalaisten arkea, mutta kuka määrittelee eettiset pelisäännöt?

Susanna Niinistö-Sivuranta has been elected as the president of Haaga-Helia 30.6.2025 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Board of Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences has appointed EdD Susanna Niinistö-Sivuranta as the new President and CEO of Haaga-Helia. Niinistö-Sivuranta will start in her new position on 1 January 2026.