Kolea alkukesä on hidastanut kirjanpainajia, mutta metsätuhoille ei näy loppua – droonien avulla havaitaan puiden tuhot entistä nopeammin

The relatively cold early summer has slowed down the spruce bark beetle’s activity, but there is no end in sight for the forest damage – drones are used to detect damage to trees faster than before 7.7.2025 11:30:57 EEST | Press release

The spruce bark beetle belongs to Finnish nature, but the forest damage it causes has increased significantly since the 2010s. The beetle causes financial losses of millions of euros in commercial forests every year. Researchers at the National Land Survey of Finland have developed an artificial intelligence method that helps detect the early signs of damage faster.