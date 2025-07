Presidentti Stubb osallistuu Ukrainaa käsittelevään valtionpäämiesten kokoukseen

President Stubb to attend NATO Summit in The Hague 17.6.2025 15:47:13 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 42/2025 17 June 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend the NATO Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, on 24–25 June 2025. The key topics of the summit will be strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence in response to the long-term threat from Russia, agreeing on a new defence investment plan, reinforcing the defence industry and support for Ukraine. Finland's objective is to ensure that the decisions made at the Hague Summit reinforce NATO's unity and the commitment of all Allies to collective defence, while also securing long-term support for Ukraine. President Stubb will take part in a meeting of Heads of State and Government of the North Atlantic Council, comprising NATO member states. In the evening, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will host a dinner for Heads of State and Government of the allied countries. President Stubb will also hold several bilateral meet