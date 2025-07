DNA:lta jopa 120 miljoonan euron valokuituinvestointi – kaikkien asiakastaloyhtiöiden liittymät uudistetaan vuoteen 2028 mennessä

Survey: Many consider their smart devices' security sufficient, even though it does not provide adequate protection 2.7.2025 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Finns view cybersecurity as a topic that is increasingly important and universal. However, more individuals leave their smart devices unprotected against security threats, feeling that security solutions are too expensive, according to DNA’s Digital Life 2025 survey. Approximately one-third (35%) of Finns trust that their devices' built-in security is sufficient. This is concerning, as the security of smart devices alone is not comprehensive enough.