Ruoka, kulttuuri ja yhdessäolo kohtaavat Kesäillan kattauksessa 14.8.

Oulu2026 European Capital of Culture Unveils Locations for New Region-Wide Art Trail: Climate Clock 4.6.2025 18:00:00 EEST | Press release

Launching June 2026 in Oulu, Finland – one of the world’s northernmost cities, located just below the Arctic Circle – Climate Clock is a permanent public art trail intertwining art, science and nature to inspire environmental awareness and reconnect us with nature’s time. Seven internationally acclaimed artists and collectives will collaborate with scientists and communities to create site-specific works that respond to the unique light, natural rhythms and urgent climate challenges of the region, which is warming four times faster than the global average Artworks will be created in dialogue with distinct natural settings across the municipality of Oulu to embrace its woodland forests, frozen rivers and the Bothnian Bay – evoking a deeper understanding of our interconnectedness with the Earth