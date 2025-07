Alkuvuonna 2025 mökkilainoja nostettiin vuodentakaista enemmän

Governor Olli Rehn appointed Chair of ECB Audit Committee 25.7.2025 16:05:00 EEST | Press release

Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland, has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee of the European Central Bank. He succeeds Klaas Knot, former President of De Nederlandsche Bank, whose term of office ended on 1 July 2025. The other four members of the Audit Committee are Luis de Guindos, Pervenche Berès, Ardo Hansson and Gaston Reinesch. Prior to his appointment as Chair, Mr Rehn has been a member of the Audit Committee from the beginning of 2025. The Audit Committee’s mandate is to assist the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in matters relating to the tasks and activities of the ECB and the Eurosystem in four areas: the integrity and accuracy of financial information, the effectiveness of internal controls, the compliance with applicable laws, regulations and other provisions, and the performance of audit functions