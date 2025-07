Paraguayn presidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

President Stubb to attend Heads of State meeting on Ukraine 8.7.2025 14:36:40 EEST | Press release

The Office of the President of the Republic Press release 43/2025 08 July 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend a Heads of State meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine on Thursday, 10 July 2025. The meeting was convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron. President Stubb will attend the meeting virtually. The meeting will focus on continued support for Ukraine, actions to end Russia's war of aggression, and related security arrangements. The meeting will also be attended by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who will participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome before the Coalition of the Willing meeting. Previously, the Heads of State came together at a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on 10 May 2025.