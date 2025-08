Tasavallan presidentin kabinetissa henkilövaihdos

President of Paraguay to pay working visit to Finland 25.7.2025 15:01:57 EEST | Press release

The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 44/2025 25 July 2025 President of the Republic of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, will pay a working visit to Finland on 29–30 July 2025. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb. On Wednesday, 30 July, President Stubb and President Peña will meet at the Presidential Palace, where they will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Paraguay and topics such as the current security policy issues in Europe and Latin America, global challenges and supporting the multilateral system. President Peña’s programme also includes meetings with business executives, among other things. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, who will accompany President Peña during his visit, will hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen.