The roles in Tampere Opera’s Sweeney Todd are performed by some of the brightest stars of the musical and opera worlds

Composed and written by Stephen Sondheim (1930–2021) with a book by Hugh Wheeler (1912–1987), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet is a modern horror-comedy classic set in Victorian London, telling the gruesome story of a barber who murders his customers. The musical explores themes of revenge through dark humour.

Tampere Opera will bring the visually enriched concert version of Sweeney Todd to the Main Auditorium of Tampere Hall on 8–10 January 2026, with a total of three performances. The thrilling tale of revenge and meat pies will be performed in Finnish, with translations by Juice Leskinen (1950–2006). Tickets are available through Tampere Hall’s and Lippu.fi’s ticket sales channels.

The horror musical’s soloist roles feature some of the brightest stars of the musical and opera worlds. The vengeful barber’s title role is sung by baritone Ville Rusanen, one of Finland’s renowned opera singers and a highly anticipated guest at Tampere Opera. The role of Mrs. Lovett, the infamous pie-maker of London, will be performed by actress-singer Maria Ylipää, known for her many music theatre, film, and television roles.

Actor Martti Manninen, who has risen to the top of Finland’s musical theatre scene, will perform the role of young Anthony Hope. As a resident actor of the Helsinki City Theatre, his recent acclaimed roles include Christian (Moulin Rouge!), Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid), and Artturi (Let’s Play Business).

The role of Sweeney Todd’s daughter Johanna Barker will be sung by coloratura soprano Marika Hölttä, celebrated for her vocal versatility and stage presence. In addition to numerous opera and concert appearances, Hölttä charmed audiences as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera at the Finnish National Opera in autumn 2024.

The devilish Judge Turpin will be portrayed by bass-baritone Juha Pikkarainen, who has performed on opera and theatre stages across Finland and has been a permanent singer at the Finnish National Opera since 2020. He is also remembered for his portrayal of Paavo Ruotsalainen in The Last Temptations with the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra in spring 2025.

Actor, voice actor and singer Petrus Kähkönen will take the role of Tobias Ragg, the apprentice of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. Kähkönen has starred in leading roles at Finland’s largest theatres, including Kinky Boots at the Helsinki City Theatre and the Tampere Workers' Theatre, as well as Anastasia and The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Tampere Theatre.

The double role of the Beggar Woman and Lucy Barker will be sung by the expressive and award-winning mezzo-soprano Essi Luttinen, whose wide-ranging repertoire spans from early baroque to entertainment music and contemporary opera. She is the Artistic Director of Opera Skaala and a familiar guest at the Finnish National Opera, the Savonlinna Opera Festival, and with numerous orchestras as a soloist.

The role of the scheming rival barber Adolfo Pirelli will be sung by tenor Dan Karlström, who knows Sweeney Todd well: Karlström made his debut at the Finnish National Opera as Tobias Ragg in 1997. He has been a stable member of the ensemble of the Opera Leipzig since 2001 and has performed major roles on Europe’s most renowned opera stages, with a wide repertoire that spans opera, operetta, and musical theatre.

Playing the role of Beadle Bamford, Jukka Nylund is a multifaceted music and theatre professional – actor, voice actor, singer, director, translator, composer, and musician. A devoted Stephen Sondheim fan, he has been the Artistic Director of Turku’s Samppalinna Summer Theatre since 2022.

The visually enriched concert version will be directed by Tuomas Parkkinen. The 50-member Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by Eeva Kontu. Costume design is by Anna Sinkkonen, lighting design by Ville Syrjä, and make-up and hair design by Johanna Vänttinen. The Tampere Opera ensemble choir assembled for the production is being coached by Heikki Liimola and Kalle Ruusukallio.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

A Musical Thriller in Concert

Main Auditorium, Tampere Hall

Performances

Thu 8 January 2026 at 6.30 PM

Fri 9 January 2026 at 6.30 PM

Sat 10 January 2026 at 3 PM

Duration: approx. 2 hours 45 minutes, including an intermission. Performed in Finnish.

Sweeney Todd contains scenes that may not be suitable for sensitive viewers. Recommended for audiences aged 12 and up.

Tickets

Standard tickets: €70 / €60 / €55

Pensioners: €66.50 / €56.50 / €51.50

Children and youth (up to 16 years) and students: €25

Please be prepared to present a valid certificate of eligibility for a discount (e.g. student card) to the Tampere Hall staff. Groups of more than 10 people can contact us by email at ryhmamyynti@tampere-talo.fi or by phone at +358 3 243 4501 (Mon–Fri 10 am–4 pm).

The Cast

Sweeney Todd Ville Rusanen

Mrs. Lovett Maria Ylipää

Anthony Hope Martti Manninen

Johanna Barker Marika Hölttä

Judge Turpin Juha Pikkarainen

Tobias Ragg Petrus Kähkönen

The Beggar Woman / Lucy Barker Essi Luttinen

Adolfo Pirelli Dan Karlström

Beadle Bamford Jukka Nylund

The Artistic team

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Finnish translation by Juice Leskinen

Directed by Tuomas Parkkinen

Music direction by Eeva Kontu

Chorus coaching by Heikki Liimola and Kalle Ruusukallio

Costume design and visualisation by Anna Sinkkonen

Lighting design by Ville Syrjä

Make-up and hair design by Johanna Vänttinen

Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra

Tampere Opera Choir

From an adaptation by Christopher Bond

Originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Originally produced on Broadway by Richard Barr, Charles Woodward, Robert Fryer, Mary Lea Johnson, Martin Richards, in association with Dean and Judy Manos

Sweeney Todd is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. More information: mtishows.com

Any video and/or audio recording of this production is strictly prohibited.

The Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation has supported the development of opera and chamber music activities at Tampere Hall during the years 2024–2025.

Production by Tampere Opera

More Information

Suvi Leinonen

Artistic Director

Tampere Hall Ltd.

Tel. +358 3 243 4031

suvi.leinonen@tampere-talo.fi

Media Tickets

Elsa Vähänen

Communications Specialist

Tampere Hall Ltd.

Tel. +358 40 5512 739

elsa.vahanen@tampere-talo.fi