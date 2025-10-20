The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol meet in the Czech National Ballet’s renewed Christmas ballet for the whole family – Tchaikovsky’s beloved music is performed by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra
The Czech National Ballet will visit Tampere Hall with their popular The Nutcracker – A Christmas Carol ballet for three performances on 20 and 21 November 2026. Youri Vàmos’ choreography and scenario combine the classic Nutcracker ballet with Charles Dickens’ timeless novella A Christmas Carol. The music, composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, will be performed by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets for the performances are now on sale.
The Prague-based Czech National Ballet is one of the world’s most esteemed ballet companies. They made their Finnish debut at Tampere Hall in December 1999, garnering enormous acclaim with The Nutcracker. Since that time, the company has returned to Tampere Hall with numerous internationally feted productions.
Tampere Hall is delighted to present the Czech National Ballet’s revived version of The Nutcracker – A Christmas Carol. The scenario, choreography and direction have been conceived by the legendary Hungarian dancer and choreographer Youri Vàmos. The mesmerising music, composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), will be performed by the Tampere Philharmonic, conducted by Václav Zahradník.
“International ballet guest performances are a cherished and important tradition for Tampere Hall and the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra alike. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the Czech National Ballet through this beautifully renewed production, which appeals to audiences of all ages. The people of Tampere truly appreciate high-quality dance art,” says Suvi Leinonen, Artistic Director of Tampere Hall.
“Could there be music more magical than Tchaikovsky’s! The Nutcracker brims with imagination, charming waltzes and irresistible rhythms. Tchaikovsky’s final ballet is among the most frequently performed orchestral pieces. We look forward to working with the Czech conductor Václav Zahradník,” adds Eija Oravuo, General Manager of the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra.
A revived ballet classic
Premiered in St. Petersburg in 1892, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is one of the perennial favourites in the classical repertoire of ballet companies and a beloved Christmas tradition. The story is based on the 1816 fairytale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by the German author E. T. A. Hoffmann (1776–1822). For more than 130 years, the ballet’s scenario and choreography have been interpreted and reimagined in countless ways.
In 1988, Youri Vàmos created a new version of the classic for Oper Bonn, inspired by another famous Christmas story, A Christmas Carol (1843), by the English author Charles Dickens (1812–1870). Imbued with the magic of Christmas, Vàmos’s colourful and nuanced work has been staged by numerous ballet companies around the world. The Czech National Ballet first presented the production in December 2004.
The popular ballet has now returned to the Czech National Ballet repertoire in a completely renewed form. The Nutcracker – A Christmas Carol will premiere at the National Theatre in Prague on 18 December 2025. All 18 performances scheduled for December and January have already sold out well in advance. The new version is further enriched with brand new sets and costumes by distinguished Czech designers: Martin Černý’s sets and Barbora Maleninská’s costumes. Klaus Gärditz has designed the lightning.
Set in 19th-century London, this family-friendly fairytale ballet tells of the magic of Christmas in transforming human nature. The plot takes a new twist as The Nutcracker’s Clara and the Prince, turned into the Nutcracker, encounter A Christmas Carol’s grumpy and cold-hearted moneylender Ebenezer Scrooge, a man who despises Christmas above all else.
It is Christmas Eve when the miserly Scrooge fires his hardworking accountant Bob Cratchit, leaving him unable to buy his daughter Clara the Nutcracker doll she wished for. That night, Scrooge is tormented by dreadful dreams, but when he wakes on Christmas morning he is a man transformed.
Tickets for The Nutcracker – A Christmas Carol performances at Tampere Hall are now on sale through the Tampere Hall and Lippu.fi sales channels. The ballet is part of the next year’s celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Tampere Opera. Intermission refreshments for the ballet will be available for purchase in spring 2026.
The Nutcracker – A Christmas Carol
Youri Vàmos – Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Czech National Ballet & Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra
Main Auditorium, Tampere Hall
Performances
Fri 20 Nov 2026 at 6 PM
Sat 21 Nov 2026 at 1 PM
Sat 21 Nov 2026 at 6 PM
Tickets
Adults €79 / €69 / €59
Seniors €75 / €65 / €55
Youth (up to 16 years) and students €50
Children (up to 13 years) €45
Please be prepared to present valid proof of eligibility for discount tickets (e.g. student or pensioner card, or a valid certificate of unemployment) to staff at the ticket inspection point.
Groups of more than 10 people may contact our group sales: ryhmamyynti@tampere-talo.fi or +358 3 243 4501 (Mon–Fri 10 AM – 4 PM)
Some seats in the lowest price category may have restricted visibility. Technical equipment and staff are located in the centre section of row A15 in the rear balcony.
Music Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Choreography Youri Vàmos
Scenario Youri Vámos (after E. T. A. Hoffmann and Charles Dickens)
Set design Martin Černý
Costume design Barbora Maleninská
Lighting design Klaus Gärditz
Conductor Václav Zahradník
Performed by Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra
Soloists and corps Czech National Ballet
Duration: approx. 2 hours, including one intermission.
Recommended for ages 6 and up.
The production uses stage smoke and loud sound effects.
The programme is subject to change.
Produced by Tampere Hall in cooperation with the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra.
