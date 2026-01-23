All song entries in Finland’s Contest for New Music UMK 2026 now released – watch and listen

Etta – Million Dollar Smile

All competing UMK songs and music videos are available on the Finnish Broadcasting company Yle's streaming service Yle Areena, as well as on Youtube, Spotify, and other music streaming services. See all links below.

Etta Nelli Kenttä

Etta: Million Dollar Smile

Etta, whose real name is Emmalotta Kanth, describes herself as a singer, rapper, and an outspoken processor of emotions whose story has taken her from the suburbs of Vantaa to the biggest stages in Finland. In the summer of 2025, the song Million Dollar Smile was born when Etta was working with Kaisa Korhonen, Iiro Paakkari, and Arttu Istala. The themes were childhood pain and challenges, the inner child and a mother’s encouraging words. Etta hopes that Million Dollar Smile will touch people’s hearts precisely because of what it means to her.

Yle Areena

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen Nelli Kenttä

Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen – Liekinheitin

Pop star Pete Parkkonen and the internationally acclaimed violin legend Linda Lampenius form an impressive duo for UMK. Lampenius and Parkkonen’s joint project began when producer Antti “DJ RZY” Riihimäki called Parkkonen in the middle of a break during one of his gigs. Lampenius was already in the studio working on the song’s basic structure together with Vilma Alina Lähteenmäki, Lauri Halavaara, and Antti Riihimäki, and had been considering who the song should be performed with. Liekiheitin by Lampenius and Parkkonen is about a relationship where past wounds make closeness both attractive and frightening.

Yle Areena

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

Komiat Nelli Kenttä

Komiat – Lululai

The band Komiat was born in the middle of the 2010s from the idea of establishing an accordion-based dance music band that played traditional Finnish popular dance music without anything extra. The song Lululai is a combination of traditional Finnish popular dance music and years of co-creation. It grew out of a brainstorming session between producer Sampo Haapaniemi and Joni Rahkola, who thought about how the band’s music looks and feels on stage. The name of the song, Lululai, is intentionally open to different meanings.

Yle Areena

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

Sinikka Monte Nelli Kenttä

Sinikka Monte – Ready To Leave

UMK artist Sinikka Monte is a 23-year-old artist whose roots are in three countries and cultures. She was born in Scotland, grew up in Austria and is half Finnish, half South African. Monte's UMK song Ready to Leave immerses the listener in a moment where a final decision must be made, even though it hurts. Monte has previously published music in English, but in the UMK song she also sings in Finnish. The decision was made almost by accident when one important line did not sound good in English.

Yle Areena

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

Antti Paalanen Nelli Kenttä

Antti Paalanen – Takatukka

Antti Paalanen, who lives in Kokkola and is originally from Alavus, is a folk musician, accordion player and throat singer. Paalanen’s instrument is a diatonic, two-row accordion that he started playing at the age of eight: the same instrument was also played by both of his grandfathers back in the day. Paalanen's UMK song Takatukka is about his mullet. The song’s message is that bringing joy and love to the world spreads it to others.

Yle Areena

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

CHACHI Nelli Kenttä

CHACHI – Cherry Cake

CHACHI, whose real name is Chachi Hildén, describes herself as a Mexican-American family person and performer who has lived her entire life surrounded by music and dance. CHACHI’s first ever published song was created together by Chachi, songwriter Johannes “Kiro” Naukkarinen and Linnea Deb. Cherry cake is a confident pop track with a recipe that won’t leave anyone cold.

Yle Areena

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

KIKI Nelli Kenttä

KIKI – Rakkaudenkipee

UMK artist KIKI, whose real name is Petra Gavalas, has built her career on the foundation of two cultures, sensitivity, and a strong inner world. KIKI has a Finnish mother and a Greek father. KIKI’s UMK song Rakkaudenkipee is a story of deep longing and intense love, written together with long-time partners Jaakko Kiuru and Niko Salmela, and with Leo Jupiter (Leo Salminen), who has been with Kiki since the beginning of her career, as producer.

Yle Areena

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

UMK26 show and event at Tampere's Nokia Arena on 28 February

The winner of the Contest for New Music UMK will be announced on 28 February 2026 at the UMK26 show at the Nokia Arena in Tampere. The UMK show will be broadcast live on Yle TV1, Yle Areena, and Yle's radio channels. The winner will be determined by adding together the audience votes and the international jury score: the share of the audience vote is 75% and the share of the international jury vote is 25%.

For media: Apply for accreditation to UMK26 now!



Accreditation for the media day at UMK26 is now open. Read about the programme and apply for accreditation.

Media Material:

UMK26 artist trailer

UMK26 media folder

Yle.fi/umk

Media Contacts:

Artist interview requests: contacts.

UMK and Eurovision Song Contest:

Juhani Lassila

Head of Media

ext-juhani.lassila@yle.fi

+358 40 541 2365

UMK and Eurovision Song Contest:

Anssi Autio

Executive Producer

anssi.autio@yle.fi

+358 40 749 0047