RCF’s investment in international funding cooperation totalled around €10m in 2025
During the past year, the Research Council of Finland (RCF) reformed its forms of international funding cooperation.
The RCF established a subcommittee for international research cooperation to support the implementation of more strategic, centralised and effective funding cooperation. The members of the subcommittee are members of the RCF Board, the RCF scientific councils or the Strategic Research Council (SRC). The subcommittee's term of office runs until the end of 2027.
Its task is to outline and decide on funding granted in Nordic, European and global funding cooperation.
The development of world-class scientific excellence requires international cooperation. RCF funding connects Finland's scientific excellence with international research and innovation networks and makes Finland an even more attractive country for science and research.
Inquiries and more information
- Research Council of Finland's decisions on international funding in 2025 (PDF)
- Maiju Gyran, Secretary General, tel. +358 295 335 015, firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
- RCF helpdesk
