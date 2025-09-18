Antilooppi spatial concepts increasingly popular: companies value ease, flexibility and quality
28.1.2026 15:00:00 EET | Antilooppi | Tiedote
For years, Antilooppi has worked purposefully so companies can find the spaces they need quickly and easily. In 2025, this was particularly reflected in the growing popularity of Antilooppi spatial concepts. Our turnkey Always Ready offices were often reserved before completion, and the POOL flexispace network expanded to the newly renovated Ruohis urban block. Meanwhile, our clients’ NPS has hit a new record.
Last year, 2025, continued the foregoing years’ positive trend, which was particularly accelerated by the success of the Always Ready and POOL space concepts. When choosing a new office, many companies prioritize ease and flexibility. In 2025, this was demonstrated directly: around one in three Antilooppi clients chose an Always Ready office. In addition, many clients complemented their own offices by using POOL flexible space solutions, saving on overheads. Alongside these spatial concepts, Antilooppi offers tailored office spaces, the demand for which has continued to be high.
“Firms often find searching for and designing offices difficult and time-consuming. We created our spatial concepts to ease that headache. We had a busy rental year in 2025, signing a significant number of new client leases. We brought the Always Ready spaces to the market, with many of them reserved in the premarketing phase. We’re delighted that more and more of our clients are choosing our offices, as well as taking advantage of the flexibility provided by the POOL space solution. In particular, our clients have been using the POOL training and event spaces more,” says Esa Mattila, COO of Antilooppi.
Finding the perfect office is teamwork
Antilooppi is one of the largest office space owners in the Helsinki region. It is an approachable landlord, which is reflected in how it manages leases. That means presence and continuous contact.
“Our goal is to be a familiar, always available landlord. We’re constantly developing our operations to be the best spatial partner for our clients as their needs change. We invest in lease management and in contact,” Mattila says.
Long-term work alongside the client
The growing popularity of Antilooppi properties and concepts follows on from years of work with people at its centre. At Antilooppi, we believe that the best solutions happen by deeply understanding clients’ situations and needs and reacting to changes as quickly as possible. That is the view of CEO Tuomas Sahi.
“We don’t want to just offer the best offices in the best locations. That’s merely the starting point. We make spaces for people so we can provide the best solutions for their particular way of working. To achieve this, we’ve done purposeful work for years. As a result, we’ve honed a strong in-house organization, exciting product concepts and clear client-centric models which we continue to improve. When companies increasingly choose us out of all the options – that’s the best feedback.”
The figures also reflect the positive trend and the effects of long-term work: in 2025, our clients’ Net Promoter Score (NPS) hit a record 59, higher than the industry average.
New Antilooppi clients
In 2025, several companies at various growth stages chose Antilooppi as their spatial partner. We signed leases with 102 new clients.
One new tenant is the IT consulting firm Black Belts, whose new office in the Paasitalo building in Hakaniemi, Helsinki. It only took the firm a few days to decide to move into an Antilooppi space. What particularly helped the firm decide were the speed, flexibility and how notably smooth working with Antilooppi was. The creative brand agency SEK found its new office next door at Siltasaari 10, where it takes advantage of the POOL spaces for its additional needs. The digital marketing agency Obsidian Helsinki chose an Always Ready office, also in Hakaniemi – spaces that combine atmosphere, various professional needs and the opportunity for growth. Other new tenants in Helsinki include the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation in VERK, Kalasatama, and Epassi, the Liikku gym chain and the digital marketing agency Primaq, all in the Ruohis urban block in Ruoholahti.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Esa Mattila, COO
Tel. +358 50 337 3263
Tuomas Sahi, Chief Executive Officer
tel. +358 40 090 7877
Always Ready offices are a new kind of office category. They are, as the name implies, turnkey, and in the best-case scenario our tenants get the keys straightaway. POOL is a network of flexispaces across the capital region which clients can use to complement their own offices. In November, Antilooppi opened its largest POOL in the renovated Ruohis urban block in Ruoholahti. POOL Ruohis offers a vast selection of small offices, conference rooms and event spaces which can be booked at short notice.
