Filtrabit strengthens international growth – Finnish dust extraction innovation draws strong global industrial interest

5.2.2026 16:33:16 EET | Filtrabit Oy | Uutinen

A Finnish industrial innovation turns hazardous dust from heavy industry into recoverable raw materials while helping plants meet increasingly strict emission limits. Developed to solve a real-world problem in steel production, Filtrabit’s patented flow-based dust extraction technology is now drawing growing international interest from major industrial players seeking both environmental compliance and operational efficiency.

Filtrabit unit in Outokumpu Tornio
Finnish cleantech company Filtrabit is strengthening its international growth outlook with new funding commitments and growing interest from global heavy-industry players. The company’s patented modular flow extractor technology addresses one of the most tightly regulated challenges in heavy industry worldwide: harmful dust and fine particle emissions.

Filtrabit’s patented solution is based on flow dynamics rather than large filter systems and enables the exctraction of both coarse and ultra-fine dust particles from industrial gas streams. The technology has been proven in demanding industrial environments and responds to increasingly strict global emission limits for fine particulate matter.

“Heavy industry dust emissions are tightly regulated everywhere in the world, and the limits have never been as strict as they are today. Our technology has been developed and validated specifically to meet these requirements in real industrial operations,” says Dr. Kim Fagerlund, CEO of Filtrabit.

Strong industrial references and expanding global demand


In Finland, Filtrabit’s technology is already in use at Outokumpu’s Tornio stainless steel plant and SSAB’s Raahe steelworks. These installations serve as key reference sites as the company expands internationally.

Filtrabit is currently in discussions with several major global industrial players. Potential customers include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal, Boliden, LKAB and Nordkalk. According to the company, interest is particularly strong in India, where large-scale investments are being made to improve dust control, environmental compliance and operational efficiency.

“Our potential is very significant. Dust is generated in virtually every heavy industrial plant worldwide. Our modular equipment is easy to transport, install and commission, which makes it well suited for international deployment,” Fagerlund says.



Filtrabit%20unit%20inside%20view
From dust emissions to material recovery and economic value


In addition to reducing air pollutants, Filtrabit’s technology enables the recovery of valuable materials from industrial side streams. Collected dust can be recycled back into production processes or reused as raw material, improving material efficiency and reducing CO₂ emissions.

“Our solution can extract materials such as iron, carbon, zinc and other valuable raw materials from dust – and in suitable applications even precious metals. This creates not only environmental benefits but also direct economic value for our customers,” Fagerlund notes.

Filtrabit operates on a leasing-based business model, retaining ownership of the equipment and providing maintenance as part of the service. According to the company, long-term revenue potential could reach approximately €100 million annually as deployment scales globally.



Filtrabit%20unit%20Outokumpu%20Tornio%20material%20collection
Funding supports rapid internationalisation

The new €2 million funding commitment strengthens Filtrabit’s readiness for its next financing round and supports accelerated international expansion. The company has previously received funding from Ajanta Innovations, the Finnish Climate Fund and Business Finland. Earlier EU Horizon 2020 funding enabled the construction of a pilot installation in Raahe, which played a key role in validating the technology for commercial use.

“The growing interest from both investors and global industrial companies reflects a broader shift toward solutions that combine environmental performance with clear economic benefits. We are now well positioned to move into the next phase of our growth strategy,” Fagerlund says.

Dr. Kim Fagerlund, CEO

”Valtava potentiaali” – Tämä keksintö muuttaa pölyn rahaksi | Kauppalehti



Business Finland has awarded a grant of EUR 600,000 to support Filtrabit’s product development.
Filtrabit raises funding
Filtrabit unit Outokumpu Tornio material collection
Filtrabit unit inside view
Filtrabit unit in Outokumpu Tornio
The Filtrabit’s patented modular flow extractor technology addresses one of the most tightly regulated challenges in heavy industry worldwide: harmful dust and fine particle emissions.
Filtrabit is a Finnish manufacturer of new innovative, modular industrial-scale dust extraction systems. Filtrabit’s solution effectively extracts industrial dust-containing gas streams, which helps reduce air pollutants from industrial sources and accelerate emissions reductions through the reuse of recovered raw materials.

Filtrabit’s modular dust extraction unit delivered to Outokumpu’s stainless steel plant in Tornio, Finland is now in operation, handling multiple dust types. The unit, fitted with Filtrabit’s flow-dynamic dust separation technology, has been successfully put into operation at the melting plant of the Tornio facility. The unit is located adjacent to a material stock house, where it attaches to the hooding of the feeding conveyor system at a hopper. Numerous valuable alloying elements are handled at this station as they are fed into the process at precise times as part of making high-quality stainless steel and other specialty steels.

