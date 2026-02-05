Filtrabit and Hycamite sign MoU for project collaboration in low-carbon hydrogen

Hycamite uses proprietary zero-emission technology to split methane, simultaneously producing low-carbon hydrogen and industrial-quality solid carbon – such as graphite – to be used in demanding applications like electric car batteries.

Filtrabit offers patented technology based on flow-dynamics to solve dust and micro-particle emissions in industrial applications, such as steel-production.

Hycamite produces low-carbon hydrogen and industrial-quality solid carbon by splitting methane using proprietary zero-emission technology. It is based on the thermo-catalytic decomposition (TCD) of methane molecules — in other words, the company can break methane molecules using its own catalysts and heat.

The novel methane-splitting technology requires only 1/8 the energy needed to produce hydrogen via electrolyzers.

Hycamite’s technology enables the production of low-carbon hydrogen. The hydrogen can be produced from biomethane, methane from natural gas, or synthetic methane.

As a cutting-edge carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology, Hycamite’s solution enables the creation of carbon sinks, providing clients with industrial-quality carbon fit for demanding applications, such as Li-ion batteries, composite materials, and filter purifiers.

Filtrabit’s technology on the other hand, is in an entirely new category in dust control, as it doesn’t rely on the conventional porous filter materials, electrostatics or liquids for its main acting principle. Instead, the solid particles are separated by directing and accelerating the gas flows through a series of separation chambers that can be built from durable, heat-resistant steel.

Dr. Kim Fagerlund, CEO of Filtrabit:

“Both Hycamite and Filtrabit share the same mission of contributing to the green transition and a carbon-free future. Our interest was immediately piqued by the prospect that our technology could play an important role in solving key challenges in producing low-carbon hydrogen and solid carbon.

Filtrabit’s aim is to keep advancing the dust control segment by leveraging flow-dynamic principles in new applications.

The primary objective is exceptional efficiency of separating dust particles from gases – to meet the strictest particulate matter (PM) emission standards, as well as any technical requirements for the purity of the gas, such as in this hydrogen example.

But we must also address the challenges posed by elevated gas temperatures and ATEX-classified environments. We start from the premise that systems should be made from durable materials capable of withstanding the demands of harsh industrial conditions with minimal maintenance.

These systems must also be extremely compact in footprint and cost-effectively scalable – from local dedusting systems to larger centralized systems.

We believe that the requirements of Hycamite’s technology are perfectly aligned with Filtrabit’s solution, as splitting methane into low-carbon hydrogen and solid carbon requires exceptional solid-gas separation capabilities, durability in extreme temperatures, and compliance with ATEX classifications. This is squarely in the center of our area of expertise and combined with the massive potential impact and business opportunity, aligns well with our product development roadmap.”

Filtrabit unit inside view Filtrabit Oy 2026

Laura Rahikka, CEO of Hycamite:

“Cooperation with Filtrabit represents an important step for Hycamite in advancing the commercialization of our methane-splitting technology and strengthening our position across the hydrogen value chain.

By combining complementary expertise, we aim to optimize process integration and develop scalable, high-performance solutions that support Europe’s strategic autonomy in critical raw materials and clean energy.

Partnerships like this are essential in accelerating the deployment of our technology in real-world applications, supporting both the efficient production of low-carbon hydrogen and the utilization of high-value carbon. This collaboration plays an important role in enabling Hycamite’s growth and maximizing its impact in the global energy transition.”





Filtrabit unit Filtrabit Oy 2026

About Hycamite

Hycamite is a privately owned, deep-tech company headquartered in Kokkola, Finland. Hycamite breaks down methane molecules into low-carbon hydrogen and solid, high-value carbon products using heat and its proprietary zero-emission technology. All Hycamite products have an exceptionally low carbon footprint. Hycamite can tailor its high-value carbon products to customer needs and produce them in industrial quantities. Its methane-splitting technology is based on long-standing research in applied chemistry from the University of Oulu, Finland.

Website: https://hycamite.com/

About Filtrabit

Filtrabit is a Finnish manufacturer of industrial-scale dust extraction systems. Filtrabit’s solution effectively extracts industrial dust-containing gas streams, which helps reduce air pollutants from industrial sources and accelerate emissions reductions through the reuse of recovered raw materials.

Website: https://filtrabit.com/









For more information, please contact:

Hycamite

Laura Rahikka

CEO

laura.rahikka@hycamite.com

Filtrabit

Dr. Kim Fagerlund

CEO

kim.fagerlund@filtrabit.com



