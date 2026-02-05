Filtrabit and Hycamite sign MoU for project collaboration in low-carbon hydrogen
15.5.2026 15:02:53 EEST | Filtrabit Oy | Uutinen
Filtrabit and Hycamite have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the intent to start a joint project for utilizing Filtrabit’s flow-dynamic dust separation technology in Hycamite’s process for splitting methane into hydrogen and solid carbon.
Hycamite uses proprietary zero-emission technology to split methane, simultaneously producing low-carbon hydrogen and industrial-quality solid carbon – such as graphite – to be used in demanding applications like electric car batteries.
Filtrabit offers patented technology based on flow-dynamics to solve dust and micro-particle emissions in industrial applications, such as steel-production.
Hycamite produces low-carbon hydrogen and industrial-quality solid carbon by splitting methane using proprietary zero-emission technology. It is based on the thermo-catalytic decomposition (TCD) of methane molecules — in other words, the company can break methane molecules using its own catalysts and heat.
The novel methane-splitting technology requires only 1/8 the energy needed to produce hydrogen via electrolyzers.
Hycamite’s technology enables the production of low-carbon hydrogen. The hydrogen can be produced from biomethane, methane from natural gas, or synthetic methane.
As a cutting-edge carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology, Hycamite’s solution enables the creation of carbon sinks, providing clients with industrial-quality carbon fit for demanding applications, such as Li-ion batteries, composite materials, and filter purifiers.
Filtrabit’s technology on the other hand, is in an entirely new category in dust control, as it doesn’t rely on the conventional porous filter materials, electrostatics or liquids for its main acting principle. Instead, the solid particles are separated by directing and accelerating the gas flows through a series of separation chambers that can be built from durable, heat-resistant steel.
Dr. Kim Fagerlund, CEO of Filtrabit:
“Both Hycamite and Filtrabit share the same mission of contributing to the green transition and a carbon-free future. Our interest was immediately piqued by the prospect that our technology could play an important role in solving key challenges in producing low-carbon hydrogen and solid carbon.
Filtrabit’s aim is to keep advancing the dust control segment by leveraging flow-dynamic principles in new applications.
The primary objective is exceptional efficiency of separating dust particles from gases – to meet the strictest particulate matter (PM) emission standards, as well as any technical requirements for the purity of the gas, such as in this hydrogen example.
But we must also address the challenges posed by elevated gas temperatures and ATEX-classified environments. We start from the premise that systems should be made from durable materials capable of withstanding the demands of harsh industrial conditions with minimal maintenance.
These systems must also be extremely compact in footprint and cost-effectively scalable – from local dedusting systems to larger centralized systems.
We believe that the requirements of Hycamite’s technology are perfectly aligned with Filtrabit’s solution, as splitting methane into low-carbon hydrogen and solid carbon requires exceptional solid-gas separation capabilities, durability in extreme temperatures, and compliance with ATEX classifications. This is squarely in the center of our area of expertise and combined with the massive potential impact and business opportunity, aligns well with our product development roadmap.”
Laura Rahikka, CEO of Hycamite:
“Cooperation with Filtrabit represents an important step for Hycamite in advancing the commercialization of our methane-splitting technology and strengthening our position across the hydrogen value chain.
By combining complementary expertise, we aim to optimize process integration and develop scalable, high-performance solutions that support Europe’s strategic autonomy in critical raw materials and clean energy.
Partnerships like this are essential in accelerating the deployment of our technology in real-world applications, supporting both the efficient production of low-carbon hydrogen and the utilization of high-value carbon. This collaboration plays an important role in enabling Hycamite’s growth and maximizing its impact in the global energy transition.”
About Hycamite
Hycamite is a privately owned, deep-tech company headquartered in Kokkola, Finland. Hycamite breaks down methane molecules into low-carbon hydrogen and solid, high-value carbon products using heat and its proprietary zero-emission technology. All Hycamite products have an exceptionally low carbon footprint. Hycamite can tailor its high-value carbon products to customer needs and produce them in industrial quantities. Its methane-splitting technology is based on long-standing research in applied chemistry from the University of Oulu, Finland.
Website: https://hycamite.com/
About Filtrabit
Filtrabit is a Finnish manufacturer of industrial-scale dust extraction systems. Filtrabit’s solution effectively extracts industrial dust-containing gas streams, which helps reduce air pollutants from industrial sources and accelerate emissions reductions through the reuse of recovered raw materials.
Website: https://filtrabit.com/
For more information, please contact:
Hycamite
Laura Rahikka
CEO
laura.rahikka@hycamite.com
Filtrabit
Dr. Kim Fagerlund
CEO
kim.fagerlund@filtrabit.com
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Kim FagerlundCEOFiltrabit oyPuh:+358 40 7727213kim.fagerlund@filtrabit.com
Laura RahikkaCEOHycamitelaura.rahikka@hycamite.com
Kuvat
Linkit
Filtrabit is a Finnish manufacturer of new innovative, modular industrial-scale dust extraction systems
Filtrabit is a Finnish manufacturer of new innovative, modular industrial-scale dust extraction systems. Filtrabit’s solution effectively extracts industrial dust-containing gas streams, which helps reduce air pollutants from industrial sources and accelerate emissions reductions through the reuse of recovered raw materials.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Filtrabit Oy
Filtrabit strengthens international growth – Finnish dust extraction innovation draws strong global industrial interest5.2.2026 16:33:16 EET | Uutinen
A Finnish industrial innovation turns hazardous dust from heavy industry into recoverable raw materials while helping plants meet increasingly strict emission limits. Developed to solve a real-world problem in steel production, Filtrabit’s patented flow-based dust extraction technology is now drawing growing international interest from major industrial players seeking both environmental compliance and operational efficiency. Filtrabit has secured a €2 million funding commitment from Ajanta Innovations for its upcoming financing round and has entered into two significant pre-agreements with large international industrial companies. The developments support Filtrabit’s expansion beyond Finland, with an initial focus on the Nordics, Central Europe and India.
Filtrabit unit now operational at Outokumpu Tornio31.10.2025 13:24:20 EET | Uutinen
Filtrabit’s modular dust extraction unit delivered to Outokumpu’s stainless steel plant in Tornio, Finland is now in operation, handling multiple dust types. The unit, fitted with Filtrabit’s flow-dynamic dust separation technology, has been successfully put into operation at the melting plant of the Tornio facility. The unit is located adjacent to a material stock house, where it attaches to the hooding of the feeding conveyor system at a hopper. Numerous valuable alloying elements are handled at this station as they are fed into the process at precise times as part of making high-quality stainless steel and other specialty steels.
Filtrabit has launched a 1.2 MEUR development project, supported by a 600,000 EUR grant from Business Finland19.6.2025 12:17:35 EEST | Uutinen
Filtrabit has initiated a new development project, with an estimated investment of 1.2 MEUR. Business Finland has awarded a grant of EUR 600,000 to support Filtrabit’s product development.
Filtrabit raises 2 MEUR in financing for continued growth22.5.2025 08:01:55 EEST | Uutinen
The new funding will enable the company to continue the implementation of its growth strategy in selected market regions – namely the Nordics, Central Europe and India. Together with previously announced lease financing facilities of 4 MEUR from the Finnish Climate Fund and 5 MEUR from Norion Bank, Filtrabit can more readily meet the increasing demand for new lease units from both new and existing customers.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme