Grand Travel Award Finland 2026 Celebrates the Best in Travel

Grand Travel Award Finland 2026 brought together approximately 300 travel industry professionals, executives, partners and media representatives at Sokos Hotel Pier 4 in Helsinki to celebrate excellence across the travel sector.

Grand Travel Award is one of the most respected travel industry award concepts in the Nordics. In Finland, the winners are determined through an independent study conducted by Nordic Bench, combining consumer evaluations, travel industry professionals’ opinions and assessments from an expert jury.

During the evening, ten prestigious awards were presented to companies and destinations that have demonstrated outstanding performance, customer satisfaction and industry leadership.

Best European Airline 2026

Winner: KLM

KLM was named Best European Airline 2026 for its extensive European route network, strong customer trust, operational reliability and long-standing commitment to the Finnish market. The airline continues to deliver seamless connectivity and a consistently high-quality travel experience for both leisure and business travelers.

Best Intercontinental Airline 2026

Winner: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways received the award for Best Intercontinental Airline thanks to its world-class service, premium onboard experience, exceptional global route network and consistently high customer satisfaction. The airline remains one of the strongest benchmarks for quality and innovation in international aviation.

Best Hotel Group Finland 2026

Winner: Lapland Hotels

Lapland Hotels was recognized as Finland’s Best Hotel Group for its unique hospitality concept, strong Finnish identity and exceptional guest experiences. The company has successfully combined authentic Lapland traditions with modern hospitality, creating memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

Best International Hotel Group 2026

Winner: Marriott International

Marriott International was awarded Best International Hotel Group for its broad portfolio of brands, strong global presence and ability to deliver high-quality experiences across diverse traveler segments and markets. The company continues to set standards for consistency, innovation and customer satisfaction worldwide.

Best Car Rental Company 2026

Winner: Hertz

Hertz was recognized for its excellent customer service, extensive vehicle fleet, reliable operations and ability to adapt to evolving traveler needs. The company remains one of the most trusted names in car rental services among both leisure and corporate travelers.

Best Ferry Operator 2026

Winner: Finnlines

Finnlines was named Best Ferry Operator for its reliable services, continuously improving passenger experience and significant role in connecting Finland with the rest of Europe. The company has made substantial investments in fleet modernization, sustainability and customer comfort.

Best Tour Operator 2026

Winner: Aurinkomatkat

Aurinkomatkat received the award for Best Tour Operator thanks to its trusted brand, long-standing expertise and ability to continuously inspire Finnish travelers with high-quality holiday experiences. The company remains one of Finland’s most respected and recognized travel brands.

Best Specialist Tour Operator 2026

Winner: Helin Matkat

Helin Matkat was awarded Best Specialist Tour Operator for the second consecutive year. The company was recognized for its exceptional personal service, deep destination expertise and loyal customer relationships built over decades. Its commitment to personalized travel planning continues to set it apart in the market.

Best Cruise Line 2026

Winner: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line was named Best Cruise Line for its innovative onboard experiences, diverse itineraries and strong appeal among Finnish cruise travelers. The company continues to redefine modern cruising through flexibility, entertainment and destination-focused experiences.

World’s Best Travel Destination 2026

Winner: Greece

For the second consecutive year, Greece was awarded the title of World’s Best Travel Destination. The country was recognized for its timeless appeal, warm hospitality, rich culinary traditions, stunning island experiences and enduring popularity among Finnish travelers. Greece continues to inspire visitors with its unique combination of culture, history and natural beauty.

A Strong Future for Travel

Grand Travel Award Finland 2026 highlighted the resilience, innovation and optimism that continue to define the travel industry. As travel demand continues to grow and international tourism recovers, the industry remains focused on creating meaningful experiences, strengthening customer relationships and investing in the future.

The Grand Travel Award aims to recognize the companies, organizations and destinations that are shaping the future of travel and delivering outstanding experiences for travelers.

The next Grand Travel Award Finland will take place in 2027.