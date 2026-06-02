REMINDER: Invitation to the media: 11th Bank of Finland and European Systemic Risk Board Joint Conference on AI and Systemic Risk Analytics, 3-4 June

Dear journalist,

You are invited to participate in the 11th Bank of Finland and European Systemic Risk Board Joint Conference on AI and Systemic Risk Analytics on 3-4 June 2026 online or at the Bank of Finland auditorium (Rauhankatu 19, Helsinki). The conference will be held in a hybrid format, allowing virtual participation.

The morning session of 3 June will include a keynote speech from the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn.

Kindly find the full programme on our website. Please note that all times listed in the conference schedule are in Finnish local time (UTC+3 EEST).

Please register by 2 June 2026 at 12:00 by using the link below:

Register here