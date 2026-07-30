Norelco Expands into Norway – Record Investments in Power Infrastructure Create New Opportunities for Finnish Expertise
30.7.2026 08:00:00 EEST | Norelco | Tiedote
Norelco, a Finnish manufacturer of substations and power distribution solutions, is strengthening its international growth strategy by expanding into the Norwegian market. To support this initiative, the company has appointed experienced Norwegian energy industry professional Geir Elsebutangen to lead the establishment and development of its business operations in Norway.
Norway is currently one of Europe's most dynamic markets for electrical and energy infrastructure. Extensive grid modernization programs, rapid growth in data center investments, industrial electrification, and emerging hydrogen industry projects are driving significant demand for new power distribution solutions.
Norwegian transmission system operator Statnett plans to invest between NOK 150 and 200 billion over the next decade to reinforce the national transmission grid and construct new substations. These investments will increase transmission capacity, improve security of supply, and enable the connection of new data centers, industrial facilities, and renewable energy projects to the electricity network.
“We see Norway as a highly attractive growth market. The development of power networks, construction of data centers, and electrification of industry and logistics are creating substantial demand for high-quality power distribution solutions. Norelco has excellent opportunities to succeed in Norway by leveraging the same strengths that have driven our success in Finland,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco.
Norelco offers Norwegian customers a comprehensive portfolio of substation solutions, medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgear, and customized power distribution systems for energy, industrial, infrastructure, and data center projects. The company also brings a unique capability to the Norwegian market through its ability to design and manufacture both primary and secondary medium voltage switchgear within a single company.
“The ability to deliver both primary and secondary switchgear designed and manufactured by the same company provides a significant competitive advantage. It reduces project interfaces, accelerates project execution, and improves the overall quality and lifecycle management of substation solutions. We believe this will be a strong differentiator in the Norwegian market,” Hämäläinen adds.
Geir Elsebutangen brings extensive experience from the Norwegian energy sector. He has previously served as CEO of Kragerø Energi, worked at several managerial positions in ABB on several continents, held responsibility for energy-sector customer relationships at Telenor, and currently serves as CEO of Aejo AS. His deep market knowledge and extensive network within energy companies and grid operators will support Norelco's long-term ambitions in Norway.
In his role as Business Development Director, Elsebutangen will be responsible for Norelco's market entry strategy, business development activities, partnership building, and identifying opportunities related to power grids, data centers, industrial electrification, renewable energy, and emerging hydrogen projects.
As part of its market-entry activities, Norelco will participate in ONS 2026, taking place in Stavanger from 24–27 August 2026. The event attracts more than 70,000 visitors, approximately 1100 exhibitors, and leading energy industry decision-makers from over 100 countries. The exhibition provides an important platform for Norelco to engage with customers, business partners, and key industry stakeholders.
“ONS provides an excellent platform for our launch into the Norwegian market. We want to meet customers where decisions on future energy and power infrastructure projects are being made. Our objective is to establish long-term partnerships and become a significant contributor to the development of Norway's electrical infrastructure,” says Hämäläinen.
Norelco's strategic objective is to establish a strong position in Norway, particularly in projects related to power networks, data centers, industrial electrification, hydrogen production, and critical infrastructure. The company believes that Finnish engineering excellence, high-quality manufacturing, and the ability to deliver comprehensive substation solutions provide a strong competitive advantage in Norway's rapidly growing market.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Geir ElsebutangenBusiness Development Director, NorwayPuh:+4793428455geir.elsebutangen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco is a Finnish provider of electrical infrastructure and power distribution solutions. The company designs and manufactures substations, medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgear, and customized power distribution systems for utility, industrial, infrastructure, renewable energy, and data center customers. Norelco's focus is on delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions that support the energy transition and the electrification of society.
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