Norelco Steps into the Big League – TAS-Power Acquisition Strengthens Growth
21.7.2026 12:03:24 EEST | Norelco | Tiedote
Following the acquisition of TAS-Power Oy in June 2026, Norelco Group has further strengthened its position as a significant player in the electrical distribution and automation systems market in Finland and across the Nordic region. Through its products and services, the Group has joined the ranks of major industrial companies in its field.
“Norelco Group is on its journey to becoming the most preferred partner for electrical and automation solutions in the Nordic countries, pursuing growth through both organic development and potential future acquisitions,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco Group.
In June 2026, Norelco Group acquired the entire share capital of TAS-Power Oy, a company based in Kirkkonummi, Finland. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, TAS-Power specialises in electrical automation engineering and demanding automation solutions for industrial and marine applications. The acquisition expands the Group’s expertise to cover advanced marine and industrial automation control systems more comprehensively than before.
Going forward, the Group’s operations will be organised into three business areas. Norelco Oy will be responsible for the Power business, providing electrical and energy solutions; TAS-Power Oy will form the new Automation business unit; and Norelco Service will deliver services, maintenance and electrical engineering support for the Group’s projects, from pre-engineering and installation through to full lifecycle services.
“The Group structure enables a more integrated and comprehensive operating model, where different areas of expertise complement one another and allow us to serve our customers even more effectively,” Hämäläinen explains.
A Significant Market Position
Norelco is one of Finland’s leading manufacturers of medium- and low-voltage switchgear and substations, operating as a comprehensive partner in electrical distribution. In recent years, the company has become a particularly important supplier in electrical distribution projects for data centres, renewable energy and industrial applications.
The Finnish electrical equipment and power distribution manufacturing sector is characterised by a large number of small and medium-sized companies. With annual revenue exceeding €45 million, Norelco Group ranks among the top ten companies in its sector in Finland.
Following recent acquisitions, the Group employs more than 350 professionals across five production facilities in Savonlinna and Kuopio, as well as TAS-Power’s office in Kirkkonummi. Growth is further supported by a new engineering office scheduled to open in Jyväskylä in August.
Growth Strategy Continues
Hämäläinen describes the acquisition as a significant milestone in the Group’s growth strategy.
Jani Lundqvist, former CEO of TAS-Power Oy, says he has full confidence in the future cooperation and sees Norelco’s longer track record, deeper industrial expertise and greater resources as major advantages for TAS-Power’s future growth. According to Lundqvist, the companies share many of the same values, including their family-business heritage, commitment to high quality and customer-focused approach, which made Norelco a natural choice as an acquisition partner.
The acquisition also supports Norelco Group’s ambition to expand further across the Nordic region. The company aims to increase exports and establish new partnerships in Sweden and Norway.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco Group is a forward-looking innovator in the energy sector and a growing technology company that combines deep expertise in power distribution, high quality, and modern technology into innovative products and services. With over 60 years of experience, the company designs, manufactures and maintains power distribution solutions for industry, data centres, renewable energy projects, and construction and infrastructure applications.
Its solution portfolio includes medium- and low-voltage switchgear, substations and transformer solutions, ensuring safe and uninterrupted power distribution even in challenging Nordic conditions. Products are manufactured at four factories in Savonlinna and Kuopio, where more than 300 professionals develop solutions for current and future customer needs.
Norelco Oy is part of the Norelco Group, which has a turnover of EUR 40 million. For more information, please visit www.norelco.fi.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Norelco
Norelco nousi isojen joukkoon – TAS-Power-yrityskauppa vahvisti kasvua16.7.2026 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Norelco Group on kesäkuussa 2026 toteutuneen TAS-Power Oy -yrityskaupan myötä entistä merkittävämpi toimija sähkönjakelu- ja automaatiojärjestelmien markkinoilla sekä kotimaassa että Pohjoismaissa. Konserni on noussut alallaan suurten teollisuustoimijoiden joukkoon tuotteillaan ja palveluillaan. ”Norelco Group on matkalla Pohjoismaiden halutuimmaksi sähkö- ja automaatioratkaisujen kumppaniksi yhtiön hakiessa kasvua sekä orgaanisesti että mahdollisten uusien yrityskauppojen kautta”, sanoo Norelco Groupin toimitusjohtaja Ari Hämäläinen.
Norelco Group strengthens its growth – TAS-Power Oy joins the Group2.6.2026 11:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
Norelco Group Oy has acquired the entire share capital of TAS-Power Oy. Based in Kirkkonummi, TAS-Power employs 23 people and specialises in electrical automation design as well as demanding automation solutions for industry and the marine sector. The acquisition represents a significant step in executing the Group’s growth strategy and further strengthens Norelco’s position as a provider of comprehensive electrical and energy technology solutions.
Norelco Group vahvistaa kasvuaan – TAS-Power Oy osaksi konsernia2.6.2026 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Norelco Group Oy on ostanut TAS-Power Oy:n koko osakekannan. Kirkkonummella toimiva TAS-Power työllistää noin 23 henkilöä ja on erikoistunut sähköautomaatiosuunnitteluun sekä teollisuuden ja meriteollisuuden vaativiin automaatioratkaisuihin. Yrityskauppa on merkittävä askel Norelco Group-konsernin kasvustrategian toteuttamisessa ja vahvistaa entisestään Norelcon asemaa sähkö- ja energiateknologian kokonaisratkaisujen tarjoajana.
Norelco intensifierar sitt inträde på den nordiska marknaden på Energimässan19.5.2026 19:56:07 EEST | Tiedote
Norelco, baserat i Nyslott i Finland, kommer att delta i Sveriges största energimässa, Energimässan 2026, i Stockholm den 20–21 maj för att intensifiera företagets internationalisering på den nordiska marknaden.
Norelco accelerates its entry into the Nordic market at Energimässan19.5.2026 12:51:47 EEST | Tiedote
Savonlinna-based Norelco will participate in Sweden's largest energy trade fair Energimässan 2026 in Stockholm on 20–21 May to accelerate the company's internationalization in the Nordic market.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme