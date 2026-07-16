Norelco Steps into the Big League – TAS-Power Acquisition Strengthens Growth

In June 2026, Norelco Group acquired the entire share capital of TAS-Power Oy, a company based in Kirkkonummi, Finland. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, TAS-Power specialises in electrical automation engineering and demanding automation solutions for industrial and marine applications. The acquisition expands the Group’s expertise to cover advanced marine and industrial automation control systems more comprehensively than before.

Going forward, the Group’s operations will be organised into three business areas. Norelco Oy will be responsible for the Power business, providing electrical and energy solutions; TAS-Power Oy will form the new Automation business unit; and Norelco Service will deliver services, maintenance and electrical engineering support for the Group’s projects, from pre-engineering and installation through to full lifecycle services.

“The Group structure enables a more integrated and comprehensive operating model, where different areas of expertise complement one another and allow us to serve our customers even more effectively,” Hämäläinen explains.

A Significant Market Position

Norelco is one of Finland’s leading manufacturers of medium- and low-voltage switchgear and substations, operating as a comprehensive partner in electrical distribution. In recent years, the company has become a particularly important supplier in electrical distribution projects for data centres, renewable energy and industrial applications.

The Finnish electrical equipment and power distribution manufacturing sector is characterised by a large number of small and medium-sized companies. With annual revenue exceeding €45 million, Norelco Group ranks among the top ten companies in its sector in Finland.

Following recent acquisitions, the Group employs more than 350 professionals across five production facilities in Savonlinna and Kuopio, as well as TAS-Power’s office in Kirkkonummi. Growth is further supported by a new engineering office scheduled to open in Jyväskylä in August.

Growth Strategy Continues

Hämäläinen describes the acquisition as a significant milestone in the Group’s growth strategy.

Jani Lundqvist, former CEO of TAS-Power Oy, says he has full confidence in the future cooperation and sees Norelco’s longer track record, deeper industrial expertise and greater resources as major advantages for TAS-Power’s future growth. According to Lundqvist, the companies share many of the same values, including their family-business heritage, commitment to high quality and customer-focused approach, which made Norelco a natural choice as an acquisition partner.

The acquisition also supports Norelco Group’s ambition to expand further across the Nordic region. The company aims to increase exports and establish new partnerships in Sweden and Norway.