Norelco brings Finnish power distribution expertise to ONS energy event – aiming for a strong position in Norway’s growth market

ONS is one of the world’s leading energy industry meeting places. More than 70000 visitors, approximately 1100 exhibitors, and energy companies, experts, and decision-makers from over 100 countries are expected to come to Stavanger. This year’s event will focus on energy security, geopolitical security, electrification, and climate solutions.

Norelco is looking for new customers and partners at the ONS event, especially for projects in power grids, data centers, industrial electrification, renewable energy, hydrogen industry and critical infrastructure.

“ONS brings together exactly the energy companies, industrial operators, planners and decision-makers with whom we want to build long-term cooperation. We are not just in Norway to explore the market, our goal is to build a permanent business there,” says Norelco CEO Ari Hämäläinen.

Norway invests heavily in power grids

Norway is one of the fastest-growing energy and electricity infrastructure markets in Europe. The country’s transmission grid operator Statnett plans to invest 150–200 billion Norwegian kroner, or approximately 17 billion euros, over the next ten years in strengthening the power grid and building new substations.

At the same time, investments in data centers, industrial electrification, renewable energy and the hydrogen industry are increasing the demand for safe and reliable power distribution solutions.

Geir Elsebutangen, who has extensive experience in the Norwegian energy sector, has been appointed as Norelco’s Head of Business Development in Norway. He has served as CEO of Kragerø Energi and in several international positions at ABB and Telenor, among others. Elsebutangen is responsible for Norelco’s market entry, developing new customer relationships and building local partnerships.

“Norway’s energy transition urgently requires more electricity transmission and distribution capacity. Customers are looking for suppliers who, in addition to technical expertise, have flexibility, delivery capability and experience in the demanding conditions of the north. Norelco’s Finnish design and manufacturing meet these needs well,” says Elsebutangen.

Total solutions for demanding energy projects

In addition to substations and switchgear, Norelco offers design, automation, maintenance and life cycle services. The company's strength is its ability to combine medium-voltage and low-voltage solutions and automation into a complete package that can be delivered to the customer. The products are designed and manufactured in Finland.

“Norway's electricity grid investments also offer significant growth opportunities for Finnish industry. However, success requires a local presence, long-term customer work and the ability to adapt solutions to customers' technical requirements. ONS is an important step for us in this work,” says Hämäläinen.

Norelco representatives can be found at the ONS 2026 event from 24 to 27 August at Booth 3340.