Norelco brings Finnish power distribution expertise to ONS energy event – aiming for a strong position in Norway’s growth market
21.8.2026 08:51:05 EEST | Norelco | Tiedote
Finnish power distribution and automation solutions manufacturer Norelco will participate in the major ONS 2026 energy event to be held in Stavanger, Norway, from 24 to 27 August. Norelco will present its substations, medium and low voltage switchgear, and complete solutions for demanding energy, industrial, and data center projects at the event. The participation is an important part of the company’s expansion into the Norwegian market.
ONS is one of the world’s leading energy industry meeting places. More than 70000 visitors, approximately 1100 exhibitors, and energy companies, experts, and decision-makers from over 100 countries are expected to come to Stavanger. This year’s event will focus on energy security, geopolitical security, electrification, and climate solutions.
Norelco is looking for new customers and partners at the ONS event, especially for projects in power grids, data centers, industrial electrification, renewable energy, hydrogen industry and critical infrastructure.
“ONS brings together exactly the energy companies, industrial operators, planners and decision-makers with whom we want to build long-term cooperation. We are not just in Norway to explore the market, our goal is to build a permanent business there,” says Norelco CEO Ari Hämäläinen.
Norway invests heavily in power grids
Norway is one of the fastest-growing energy and electricity infrastructure markets in Europe. The country’s transmission grid operator Statnett plans to invest 150–200 billion Norwegian kroner, or approximately 17 billion euros, over the next ten years in strengthening the power grid and building new substations.
At the same time, investments in data centers, industrial electrification, renewable energy and the hydrogen industry are increasing the demand for safe and reliable power distribution solutions.
Geir Elsebutangen, who has extensive experience in the Norwegian energy sector, has been appointed as Norelco’s Head of Business Development in Norway. He has served as CEO of Kragerø Energi and in several international positions at ABB and Telenor, among others. Elsebutangen is responsible for Norelco’s market entry, developing new customer relationships and building local partnerships.
“Norway’s energy transition urgently requires more electricity transmission and distribution capacity. Customers are looking for suppliers who, in addition to technical expertise, have flexibility, delivery capability and experience in the demanding conditions of the north. Norelco’s Finnish design and manufacturing meet these needs well,” says Elsebutangen.
Total solutions for demanding energy projects
In addition to substations and switchgear, Norelco offers design, automation, maintenance and life cycle services. The company's strength is its ability to combine medium-voltage and low-voltage solutions and automation into a complete package that can be delivered to the customer. The products are designed and manufactured in Finland.
“Norway's electricity grid investments also offer significant growth opportunities for Finnish industry. However, success requires a local presence, long-term customer work and the ability to adapt solutions to customers' technical requirements. ONS is an important step for us in this work,” says Hämäläinen.
Norelco representatives can be found at the ONS 2026 event from 24 to 27 August at Booth 3340.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Geir ElsebutangenBusiness Development Director, NorwayPuh:+4793428455geir.elsebutangen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco is a Finnish provider of electrical infrastructure and power distribution solutions. The company designs and manufactures substations, medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgear, and customized power distribution systems for utility, industrial, infrastructure, renewable energy, and data center customers. Norelco's focus is on delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions that support the energy transition and the electrification of society.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Norelco
Norelco vie suomalaisen sähkönjakeluosaamisen ONS-energiatapahtumaan – tavoitteena vahva asema Norjan kasvumarkkinoilla21.8.2026 08:52:54 EEST | Tiedote
Suomalainen sähkönjakelu- ja automaatioratkaisujen valmistaja Norelco osallistuu 24.–27. elokuuta Norjan Stavangerissa järjestettävään suureen ONS 2026 -energiatapahtumaan. Norelco esittelee tapahtumassa sähköasemia, keski- ja pienjännitekojeistoja sekä vaativiin energia-, teollisuus- ja datakeskushankkeisiin tarkoitettuja kokonaisratkaisujaan. Osallistuminen on tärkeä osa yhtiön käynnistämää laajentumista Norjan markkinoille.
Norelco avaa Jyväskylään uuden suunnittelutoimipisteen – vahva koulutus- ja osaajaympäristö vauhdittaa kasvua14.8.2026 10:16:24 EEST | Tiedote
Sähkönjakelu- ja automaatioratkaisuihin erikoistunut Norelco avaa elokuussa suunnittelu- ja ohjelmistotoimipisteen Jyväskylään. Uusi yksikkö on merkittävä osa yhtiön kasvustrategiaa ja vahvistaa Norelcon suunnittelu-, ohjelmisto- ja tekoälyosaamista. Samalla se tukee yhtiön tavoitetta tarjota asiakkailleen entistä kattavampia kokonaisratkaisuja nopeasti kasvavilla sähköistymisen markkinoilla.
Norelco laajentaa Norjaan – ennätykselliset sähköverkkoinvestoinnit avaavat suomalaiselle huippuosaamiselle uusia kasvumahdollisuuksia30.7.2026 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomalainen sähköasemien ja sähkönjakeluratkaisujen valmistaja Norelco vahvistaa kansainvälistä kasvustrategiaansa laajentumalla Norjan markkinoille. Yhtiö on nimittänyt kokeneen norjalaisen energia-alan asiantuntijan Geir Elsebutangenin vastaamaan liiketoiminnan aloittamisesta ja kehittämisestä Norjassa.
Norelco Expands into Norway – Record Investments in Power Infrastructure Create New Opportunities for Finnish Expertise30.7.2026 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Norelco, a Finnish manufacturer of substations and power distribution solutions, is strengthening its international growth strategy by expanding into the Norwegian market. To support this initiative, the company has appointed experienced Norwegian energy industry professional Geir Elsebutangen to lead the establishment and development of its business operations in Norway.
Norelco Steps into the Big League – TAS-Power Acquisition Strengthens Growth21.7.2026 12:03:24 EEST | Tiedote
Following the acquisition of TAS-Power Oy in June 2026, Norelco Group has further strengthened its position as a significant player in the electrical distribution and automation systems market in Finland and across the Nordic region. Through its products and services, the Group has joined the ranks of major industrial companies in its field. “Norelco Group is on its journey to becoming the most preferred partner for electrical and automation solutions in the Nordic countries, pursuing growth through both organic development and potential future acquisitions,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco Group.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme