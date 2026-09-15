TAS-Power Secures Record-Breaking Order for Electrical and Automation Switchgear for a Substation in Nokia
15.9.2026 09:05:32 EEST | Norelco | Tiedote
TAS-Power Oy, part of the Norelco Group, has received its largest-ever substation delivery from Enersense. The company, which operates within the Norelco Automation business unit, will deliver a comprehensive package of electrical and automation switchgear for a substation being built in Nokia, in the Pirkanmaa region. This agreed-upon delivery is part of a broader substation project that will expand as the work progresses.
The delivery is also significant for the Norelco Group as a whole, demonstrating the Group's readiness to execute large-scale, demanding electrical and automation projects for critical infrastructure.
Enersense is building a new 400/110-kilovolt substation in Nokia that will be part of Finland’s national grid. The substation serves as a vital node in the electricity grid, transforming 400-kilovolt voltage down to 110 kilovolts and routing electricity into the regional grid. The station will improve the reliability of electricity transmission and strengthen electricity distribution capacity in Pirkanmaa.
The agreed delivery is scheduled for completion by the end of July 2027.
A major delivery demonstrating strong confidence
For TAS-Power, the order for this extensive substation is a significant sign of the client’s confidence in the company’s expertise and delivery capabilities. In addition to technical know-how, the project requires precise project management, comprehensive quality assurance, and the ability to align production with the demanding schedule of a large-scale substation project.
"This is a significant delivery for TAS-Power in many respects and an important step in the growth of the entire Norelco Group. We greatly appreciate the confidence Enersense has shown in our delivery capabilities. The scale of the order reflects the client’s firm belief in our ability to execute such an extensive and demanding delivery to a high standard and on schedule," says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco Group.
"We execute projects that are critical to our customers in collaboration with partners whose expertise and delivery capabilities we can trust. TAS-Power has impressed us with its competence, commitment, and ability to deliver even complex systems in accordance with project requirements. Over years of cooperation, TAS-Power has proven to be a reliable partner," says Ville Aaltonen, Lead Designer at Enersense.
TAS-Power, which joined Norelco Group in June 2026, strengthens the Norelco Group’s expertise in automation, design, and switchboard manufacturing. The delivery of the Nokia substation combines TAS-Power’s more than 30 years of experience in demanding automation and switchboard solutions with the Norelco Group’s extensive expertise in power distribution and its production capacity.
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Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
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About Norelco
Norelco is a Finnish provider of electrical infrastructure and power distribution solutions. The company designs and manufactures substations, medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgear, and customized power distribution systems for utility, industrial, infrastructure, renewable energy, and data center customers. Norelco's focus is on delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions that support the energy transition and the electrification of society.
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