Strong international interest in Security Essen and EUDEX

The international reach of the two trade fairs was particularly evident today at the International Diplomatic Forum held as part of EUDEX. High-ranking guests from diplomacy, the military and business – including consuls, defence attachés and naval representatives – came together for an exclusive dialogue. Registered participants included representatives from Ukraine, Canada and Türkiye, as well as Senegal and Jordan. The forum focused on European security and defence cooperation.

During a round-table discussion, a joint tour of the exhibition and a networking lunch, participants exchanged views with representatives from the diplomatic corps, the armed forces and industry. Dr Stefanie Babst, former Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO, delivered a keynote speech on ‘The importance of diplomacy for future European Security’. She said: “EUDEX 2026 demonstrates two things in particular: the impressive military innovative capacity of Germany and Europe, and Europe’s increased defence readiness. Both aspects are of vital importance.”

Tickets and admission at a glance

Security Essen and EUDEX remain open to trade visitors until Friday. Tickets for Security Essen and the Euro Defence Expo are available from the ticket shops at www.security-essen.de and www.eurodefenceexpo.de. An EUDEX ticket also provides admission to Security Essen. However, anyone wishing to visit the Euro Defence Expo must register in advance. A Security Essen ticket alone does not provide admission to EUDEX.