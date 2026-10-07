Norway’s energy transition hits grid limits – Norelco sees growing demand for Nordic power distribution expertise

According to Geir Elsebutangen, who is responsible for Norelco’s business development in Norway, the greatest challenge in this evolution is not merely building new generation capacity, but transmitting and distributing electricity to where it is needed.

"Norway is undergoing a massive transformation of its energy system. New generation facilities, industrial plants, and major electricity consumers can only be built if the power grid, substations, and local distribution solutions evolve at the same pace. Right now, grid capacity is a bottleneck for growth in many areas," says Elsebutangen.

Industrial projects in Northern Norway await grid connections

This challenge is particularly evident in Northern Norway. Electricity consumption in the region is projected to grow by approximately 60 percent over the next decade. This growth is being driven by factors such as the fishing industry, the electrification of transport, increased defense sector activity, and new industrial investments.

A lack of grid capacity has already caused project delays. Around 30 industrial projects have been left waiting for the opportunity to connect to the electricity grid. The Norwegian government has responded to the situation with measures aimed at halving the time required to build electricity generation and grid infrastructure. The plans include accelerating the permitting process, reducing bureaucracy, and prioritizing key grid projects in Northern Norway.

"Norway’s challenge is not a lack of energy at the national level, but rather a regional imbalance between generation, consumption, and grid capacity. While the north can at times generate abundant electricity, companies there are simultaneously forced to wait for grid connections. This demonstrates the critical importance of functional electricity distribution infrastructure for investments and regional vitality," notes Elsebutangen.

Solar power capacity surpasses the gigawatt mark

Norway’s solar power capacity reached 1003 megawatts in mid-September. Although hydropower continues to dominate the country's electricity generation, solar power has become an established part of the Norwegian energy system.

However, growth has not been uniform. Between January and July 2026, 43 megawatts of new solar power capacity were built in Norway. New installations are concentrated in commercial and industrial projects, whereas the residential market has slowed down. The increase in renewable generation also drives the need for flexible electricity distribution, storage, and grid management. "The Norwegian energy market should not be viewed solely in terms of how many megawatts of new generation capacity are being built. What matters is the entire system: how electricity is connected to the grid, how it is distributed reliably, and how security of supply is ensured amidst varying Nordic conditions," says Elsebutangen.

Norelco building a presence in the Norwegian market

Norelco manufactures electrical substations, transformer stations, and low- and medium-voltage switchgear for the needs of industry, the energy sector, data centers, and critical infrastructure. The company launched a determined expansion into the Norwegian market in 2026.

According to Elsebutangen, there is demand for Finnish expertise in Norway, but entering the market requires a local presence and long-term cooperation.

"Norwegian customers value technical quality, reliability of supply, and the ability to tailor solutions to the specific needs of a project. Norelco’s strength lies in combining products developed for Nordic conditions with flexible design and the capacity to deliver comprehensive, large-scale solutions. Our goal is to establish a permanent presence in Norway together with local customers and partners," says Elsebutangen.

According to Norelco CEO Ari Hämäläinen, Norway is a strategically important growth market for the company. "Modernizing Norway’s electricity grid is a long-term undertaking spanning decades. We want to play a role in solving challenges related to electricity distribution capacity, operational reliability, and the electrification of industry. Geir’s market knowledge and networks, combined with Norelco’s technical expertise, provide us with a strong foundation for growth in Norway," says Hämäläinen.