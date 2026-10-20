Estonian National Opera and Ballet brings The Sleeping Beauty ballet to Tampere Hall, with music performed by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra

The Estonian National Opera and Ballet is a warmly anticipated visitor to Tampere. In recent years, the company has brought outstanding ballet productions to Tampere Hall, including Alice in Wonderland (2021), Coppélia (2017) and Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs (2015). November 2027 will see the arrival of the beloved The Sleeping Beauty by Pyotr Tchaikovsky (1840–1893).

The Sleeping Beauty is the second of Tchaikovsky’s three ballets, and its score is widely regarded as his finest ballet composition. In Tampere, the music will be performed by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Kaspar Mänd. The dancers for the guest performances will be announced later.

Through dance, The Sleeping Beauty tells the familiar story of Princess Aurora, enchanted into a hundred-year sleep, the fairies and a brave prince. The ballet also features characters from other classic fairy tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Puss in Boots.

The production premiered at the Estonian National Opera and Ballet in 2014. Thomas Edur’s interpretation of the choreography by Marius Petipa, regarded as the father of classical ballet, together with Peter Docherty’s spectacular sets and exquisite costumes, offers a visual feast for all lovers of fairy tales.

“The Estonian National Opera and Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty brings the splendour of classical ballet and the magic of fairy tales to the stage in a way that resonates across generations. We want to offer memorable experiences to seasoned ballet audiences and newcomers alike. The Sleeping Beauty is a wonderful introduction to ballet for children,” says Suvi Leinonen, Artistic Director of Tampere Hall.

“Tchaikovsky’s music tells the story of The Sleeping Beauty in brilliant colours. For Aurora’s 16th birthday celebrations in Act I, the composer created a delightful waltz that became one of his best-known pieces. For the orchestra, ballet is a fascinating dialogue between dance and music, and we look forward to working with the Estonian National Opera and Ballet once again,” says Eija Oravuo, General Manager of the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra.

Conductor Kaspar Mänd has been with the Estonian National Opera and Ballet since 2014, conducting approximately 50 stage works across opera, ballet, operetta and musical theatre. His achievements have been recognised with the Cultural Endowment of Estonia’s Annual Award in Music in 2021, and he was among the recipients of the 2025 Estonian State Culture Award for the ballet Light from the End of the World.

Tickets for the Tampere performances of The Sleeping Beauty will go on sale through Tampere Hall and Lippu.fi ticket sales channels on Thursday, 22 October at 9 am.

Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty

Estonian National Opera and Ballet & Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra

Main Auditorium, Tampere Hall

Performances

Friday, 12 November 2027 at 6 pm

Saturday, 13 November 2027 at 1 pm

Saturday, 13 November 2027 at 6 pm

The performance lasts approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one interval.

Recommended for audiences over the age of 6.

The performance features pyrotechnic effects, such as a gunshot and flashing lights.

Tickets

Standard tickets €79/70/60

Pensioners €76/66/56

Young people aged 16 and under, and students €50

Children aged 13 and under €45

Customers must be prepared to present proof of eligibility for discounted tickets (such as a student or pensioner card) to an usher when tickets are checked.

Creative team and performers

Music Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Libretto Marius Petipa and Ivan Vsevolozhsky, based on fairy tales by Charles Perrault

Original choreography Marius Petipa

Revised choreography and stage direction Thomas Edur

Set and costume design Peter Docherty

Lighting design Anton Kulagin

Conductor Kaspar Mänd

Music performed by The Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra

Soloists and corps Estonian National Opera and Ballet

World premiere on 15 January 1890 at the Mariinsky Theatre, St Petersburg. This production premiered at the Estonian National Opera and Ballet on 14 November 2014.

Event details are subject to change.

Produced by Tampere Hall in collaboration with the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra.