A-Katsastus Group returns to Finnish ownership
A-Katsastus Group returns to fully domestic ownership as Finnish private equity investor MB Funds acquires group’s damage inspection and collision repair services as well as inspection and drivers’ examination services forming two new business entities. It was formerly owned by European private equity fund Bridgepoint.
MB Funds has agreed to acquire a majority stake of A-Katsastus Group’s damage inspection and collision repair services as well as statutory vehicle inspection, registration and drivers’ examination services. The group’s total revenue in 2018 was 123,5 million euros and the company employed 1300 persons.
A-Katsastus is the leading vehicle inspection company in Finland with nearly 200 stations network. The group’s subsidiary Ajovarma operates under a nationwide governmental contract with Traficom providing drivers’ exams and license services across Finland in total 106 service facilities.
Insurance services consists of Finnish leading collision repair company InCar Oy, insurance related damage inspection services provider Suomen Vahinkotarkastus Oy and A-Test & Consulting Oy providing variety of car industry workshop maintenance and training services. The current InCar management Marko Jussila and Tommi Vatén continue as significant shareholders of the company.
- ’Over the past years the inspection industry has experienced notable transformation due to the regulatory reforms in the industry. As the majority owner Bridgepoint has supported the company on the transformation and I want to thank them for the cooperation. However, now it is time to look forward to the future. We are pleased that the company returns to Finnish ownership and we have found MB Funds as a partner, who has experience on the industry and provides us an excellent opportunity to further develop our business, states Kari Kivikoski, CEO at A-Katsastus.’
- ‘The service offering of A-Katsastus Group has diversified during past couple of years significantly for example regarding insurance related services. The company has very experienced and committed management which makes the investment excellent for us. We want to support insurance related services strong growth as well as the transformation of the inspection industry. We believe that in inspection industry the services are brought closer to the customers and the transformation will continue during coming years. With our expertise and experience of industry transformations we are able to provide vital support for the company, tells Juha Tukiainen, Managing partner at MB Funds.’
Closing of the transaction requires competition authority’s approval and the target is to complete the acquisition as soon as possible.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Further information:
Kari Kivikoski
CEO
A-Katsastus
+358 500 434 912
kari.kivikoski@a-katsastus.fi
Juha Tukiainen
Managing partner
MB Funds
+358 400 791 679
juha.tukiainen@mb.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Bulevardi 1 A
00100 Helsinki
09 131 011http://www.mb.fi
A-Katsastus Group is Finland’s leading provider of vehicle inspection, driver examination, registration and road traffic licensing services. In addition to inspection services, the group’s range of services also includes nationwide InCar damage repair and maintenance services, SVT damage inspections, A-Test & Consulting testing services and repair shop equipment maintenance. A-Katsastus Group has a total of around 1,300 employees at over 200 outlets in Finland. www.a-katsastus.com
MB Funds is a leading Finnish private equity investor founded in 1988. Total assets under MB Funds management stand at 0.5 billion euro with prime Finnish institutions as its main fund investors. MB Funds has successfully invested in approximately 40 mid-sized companies in the Nordics. www.mb.fi
Lue lisää julkaisijalta MB Rahastot
A-Katsastus Group siirtyy takaisin kotimaiseen omistukseen14.6.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
A-Katsastus Group palaa kotimaiseen omistukseen, kun MB Rahastot ostaa konsernin vahinkotarkastus- ja korjaamopalvelut sekä katsastus- ja kuljettajantutkintopalvelut muodostaen näistä kaksi uutta liiketoimintakokonaisuutta. Yhtiön omisti aiemmin eurooppalainen pääomasijoittaja Bridgepoint.
