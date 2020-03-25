A successful year for Hanhikivi 1 - Fennovoima's new report describes the project progress in 2019
During 2019, Fennovoima has reprogrammed the operations both within the company and throughout the Hanhikivi 1 project. The changes have brought significant progress in different areas of the power plant design and preparatory work. In our newly published report ‘Fennovoima’s year 2019’ we describe the project progress and the sustainability work we have carried out last year.
As part of the development efforts, Fennovoima's organization has been restructured and responsibilities have been clarified, particularly between technical and project operations. What is also new is the approach, in which the design solutions as well as the entire project is examined in stages taking into consideration the entire plant lifecycle.
Fennovoima’s COO & Interim CEO Timo Okkonen describes 2019 as a successful year. “During the year, we resolved key plant-level safety issues together with the plant supplier. Based on this work, we could state that our Hanhikivi 1 plant design will support a very high level of nuclear safety and security. At the end of 2019 we also submitted the first batch of the preliminary safety analysis report (PSAR) to the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK). This marked the start of the technical construction license activities”, Okkonen recounts.
By year end, Fennovoima had reviewed most of the systems design and started to review building layouts. In addition, preparation for the future construction and operation phases of the plant lifecycle was started.
“We have now achieved a more proactive mode of leading the project and our operations. In practice, this means that we do not only react to problems, but we can see the big picture and prepare ourselves for the next stages.”
Fennovoima's strategy and the progress of the Hanhikivi 1 project are presented in the newly published report Fennovoima’s year 2019. The report provides a snapshot of both the plant design and safety assessment as well as our responsibility work. In addition, several Fennovoima experts describe their views on the results of the development measures, the next steps in their area of responsibility and the future of the project.
The report is available on our website www.fennovoima.fi/en and you can download the pdf report here.
Thank you for being interested in our journey. We hope you enjoy reading our report!
Fennovoima is constructing new nuclear power in order to produce stable priced electricity for the Finnish trade and industries and for Finnish households, help Finland to move toward energy self-sufficiency and increase competition in electricity markets.
Latest releases from Fennovoima Oy
Hanhikivi 1 -hankkeessa tuloksekas vuosi – Fennovoiman tuore raportti kuvaa ydinvoimalaitoshankkeen edistystä eri osa-alueilla vuonna 201925.3.2020 10:58:41 EET | Tiedote
Vuoden 2019 aikana Fennovoima on ohjelmoinut uudelleen toimintaa niin yhtiön sisällä kuin koko Hanhikivi 1 -hankkeessa. Uudistukset ovat tuoneet merkittävää edistystä eri osa-alueilla voimalaitoksen suunnittelu- ja valmistelutyössä. Kerromme hankkeen edistymisestä sekä vastuullisuustyöstämme juuri julkaisemassamme Fennovoiman vuosi 2019 -raportissa.
Fennovoiman uudeksi toimitusjohtajaksi on nimitetty Joachim Specht6.3.2020 10:31:15 EET | Tiedote
Fennovoiman hallitus on nimittänyt yhtiön uudeksi toimitusjohtajaksi Joachim Spechtin.
Manufacturing of main components of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant has begun14.10.2019 14:10:20 EEST | Press release
Today Japan Steel Works Ltd has started the forging of generator rotor for the Finnish Hanhikivi 1 NPP. Manufacturing of the rotor will take approximately nine months, after which the component will be transported to GE Steam Power factory to Belfort, France to be machined. The generator rotor is 8 meters long and two meters in diameter. The rotor weighs 240 tons. Fennovoima will monitor the progress of works in accordance with its inspection program.
Hanhikivi 1 -ydinvoimalaitoksen pääkomponenttien valmistus alkanut14.10.2019 14:10:19 EEST | Tiedote
Hanhikivi 1 -voimalaitoksen pääkomponenttien valmistus on alkanut tänään. Generaattorin roottorin takeen valmistus on aloitettu Japan Steel Worksin tehtaalla Japanissa. Roottorin valmistus kestää noin yhdeksän kuukautta, minkä jälkeen se toimitetaan koneistettavaksi GE Steam Powerin Belfortin tehtaalle Ranskaan. Generaattorin roottorin pituus on lähes kahdeksan metriä, halkaisija kaksi metriä. Painoa komponentilla on 240 tonnia. Fennovoima tulee valvomaan töiden etenemistä tarkastusohjelman mukaisesti.
Fennovoima CEO Toni Hemminki leaves the company10.10.2019 14:00:14 EEST | Press release
Fennovoima CEO Toni Hemminki will leave his position in the end of October 2019 and will continue as a management advisor until the end of the year 2019. He will join Wega Group Oy as a shareholder early next year.
Fennovoiman toimitusjohtaja Toni Hemminki jättää yhtiön10.10.2019 14:00:12 EEST | Tiedote
Fennovoiman toimitusjohtaja Toni Hemminki jättää tehtävänsä lokakuun lopussa. Hän jatkaa Fennovoiman palveluksessa johdon neuvonantajana vuoden 2019 loppuun. Ensi vuoden alkupuolella Toni Hemminki siirtyy Wega Group Oy:n osakkaaksi.
