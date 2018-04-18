Academy of Finland selects first two competence clusters to the new Flagship Programme
The Academy of Finland today announced the first two competence clusters to be funded under its new Flagship Programme. The two clusters are: CERES - the Competence Centre for the Materials Bioeconomy: A Flagship for our Sustainable Future (Aalto University, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd) and 6Genesis - the 6G-Enabled Wireless Smart Society & Ecosystem (University of Oulu).
The second call under the Flagship Programme will open later this spring, and it will add more clusters to the programme line-up.
The aim of the Flagship Programme is to pool together expertise from different fields in Finland to form high-level research and impact clusters that will further contribute to increasing the quality and impact of Finnish research. The decision to launch a flagship programme was made by the Finnish Government in its mid-term policy review. The programme’s total funding budget is 50 million euros.
The call was implemented in two stages. The applications submitted at the second stage were reviewed by two international panels: one assessed the scientific quality of the applications, the other the impact of the proposed research. The call attracted 15 applications, eight of which proceeded to the second stage. Based on the review reports and the opinion of the Flagship Programme Subcommittee, the two clusters selected to the programme were the ones that best supported the programme’s objectives.
The selected flagships represent an effective mix of cutting-edge research, impact in support of economic growth or society, close connections to relevant collaborators, adaptability, and a strong commitment from host organisations. The commitment of the hosts is also reflected in a significant, steadily increasing investment in supporting the flagships.
Professor Heikki Ruskoaho, Chair of the Academy Board, said: “The flagships conduct excellent research in support of scientific renewal and in close collaboration with actors from several different fields. Their bold, innovative and development-oriented approach provides a strong foundation not only for research-based economic growth but also for developing many other areas of society.”
The 6Genesis flagship is focused on the development of wireless technology and on exploring the implementation of the fifth generation of mobile communication technology (5G) and the development of the 6G standard. The flagship will support industry in bringing the 5G standard to the commercialisation stage by carrying out large pilots with a test network. It will also develop essential technology components needed for 6G, targeting areas such as wireless connectivity and distributed intelligent computing as well as novel applications of these. In addition to communication between people, the research will focus on communication between devices, processes and objects. This will contribute to enabling a highly automated, smart society, which will penetrate all areas of life in the future.
The CERES flagship will focus on future solutions of the bioeconomy and on materials research. Researchers in the flagship aim to develop, for instance, novel lignocellulose-based materials for industrial production in international markets. Completely new kinds of materials have wide application in several life domains: textiles, wearables, household products, air and water purification systems, next-generation catalysts, ultralight transport and energy harvesting systems. The flagship bases its research firmly on sustainable development, and the researchers believe that the solutions to be developed have the potential to simultaneously generate growth and increase the societal welfare in a sustainable manner.
What is the Flagship Programme?
The aim of the Academy of Finland’s Flagship Programme is to pool together expertise from different fields in Finland to form high-level research and impact clusters that will further contribute to increasing the quality and impact of Finnish research. These clusters, or flagships, are strong and versatile wholes comprised of several research teams with researchers from different career stages and backgrounds. They constitute high-quality, high-impact competence clusters that work in flexible ways, simultaneously running several projects and activities. During their term, the flagships will make significant progress and adapt in order to systematically improve and expand their activities.
The next call under the Flagship Programme will open in May 2018 and close on 20 June 2018.
The Academy of Finland will host a discussion for applicants on 26 April 2018 focusing on the experiences gained from the first call. The event will also include an information session about the second call. The invitations to the event have been sent out to research organisations.
There will also be an information event on 2 May 2018 at 12.00–14.00, which will present the objectives of the Flagship Programme and the activities of the first flagships. Invitations to this event will be sent out separately to the media and stakeholders.
The Academy of Finland a government agency within the administrative branch of the Finnish Ministry of Education, Science and Culture. Our mission is to fund high-quality scientific research, provide expertise in science and science policy, and strengthen the position of science and research. In 2018, our funding for research amounts to 444 million euros. Part of the Academy’s funds come from proceeds of Finland’s national gaming company Veikkaus. In 2018, these proceeds account for 70.7 million euros of our total funding for scientific research.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Suomen Akatemia
Två första kompetensklustren valda till Finlands Akademis flaggskeppsprogram18.4.2018 16:15 | Tiedote
Finlands Akademi har idag valt de två första kompetensklustren som kommer att finansieras inom det nya flaggskeppsprogrammet. De två klustren är: CERES - Competence Centre for the Materials Bioeconomy: A Flagship for our Sustainable Future (Aalto-universitetet, Teknologiska forskningscentralen VTT Ab) och 6Genesis - 6G-Enabled Wireless Smart Society & Ecosystem (Uleåborgs universitet).
Suomen Akatemia valitsi kaksi ensimmäistä osaamiskeskittymää uuteen lippulaivaohjelmaan18.4.2018 16:15 | Tiedote
Suomen Akatemia on valinnut kaksi ensimmäistä osaamiskeskittymää rahoitettaviksi uudessa lippulaivaohjelmassa. Valitut keskittymät ovat: Competence Center for the Materials Bioeconomy: A Flagship for our Sustainable Future (Aalto-yliopisto, VTT) ja 6G-Enabled Wireless Smart Society & Ecosystem (Oulun yliopisto).
Suomi on vahvistanut asemaansa Euroopan tutkimusneuvoston hauissa6.4.2018 15:36 | Tiedote
Suomi on menestynyt Euroopan tutkimusneuvoston (ERC) -hauissa nousujohteisesti koko EU:n Horisontti 2020 -tutkimusrahoituskauden. Vuoden 2017 hauista tulos oli ennätykselliset 23 ERC-rahoitusta.
Values and gender shape young adults’ entrepreneurial and leadership aspirations, study says27.3.2018 12:15 | Tiedote
Young adults who are driven by extrinsic rewards and money and less by a sense of security are more likely to want to become entrepreneurs and leaders, according to a recent study.The more young people value money and rewards at age 21, the more likely they are to have higher entrepreneurial and leadership aspirations at age 27.
Arvot ja sukupuoli heijastuvat nuorten yrittäjyys- ja johtajuustavoitteisiin27.3.2018 12:14 | Tiedote
Ulkoisten palkkioiden ja rahan arvostus sekä toisaalta alhaisempi turvallisuushakuisuus näyttävät heijastuvan nuorten aikuisten kiinnostukseen ryhtyä yrittäjiksi tai tavoitella johtaja-asemaa. Mitä enemmän nuoret aikuiset arvostivat 21-vuotiaina rahaa ja ulkoisia palkkioita, sitä todennäköisemmin heillä oli korkeat tavoitteet ryhtyä yrittäjiksi ja pyrkiä johtajiksi 27-vuotiaina. Tutkimustulos käy ilmi Suomen Akatemian Biofuture2025-akatemiaohjelman hankkeessa tehdystä tutkimuksesta.
Värderingar och kön återspeglas i företags- och ledars kapsmålen hos unga27.3.2018 12:14 | Tiedote
Unga vuxnas intresse för att bli företagare eller söka sig till chefspositioner speglar det faktum att de värdesätter externa arvoden och pengar samt å andra sidan har blivit mindre trygghetsinriktade. Ju mer unga vuxna värdesatte pengar och externa arvoden som 21-åringar, desto sannolikare var det att de hade stora ambitioner att bli företagare och söka sig till chefspositioner som 27-åringar. Det här resultatet framgår av den undersökning som genomförts i ett projekt inom ramen för Finlands Akademis akademiprogram Biofuture2025.
