EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

Adel Abidin’s video work Michael is a satirical depiction of the fan culture of our time

20.8.2019 14:45:00 EEST | EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

Share

In the video, Michael, the King of Pop has come back from the dead and is being interviewed on a talk show. In his piece, Adel Abidin explores the world built around the worship of fame, youth and money. Michael (2015) is on display from 21 Aug 2019 to 26 Jan 2020 at EMMA’s Areena Space – a showroom for experimental, cross-disciplinary and process-form art.

Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin
Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin

The resurrected star, Michael, is being interviewed on a TV show streamed on huge screens in New York’s Times Square. Thousands of fans have gathered to listen to the sage words of their idol. Michael replies to questions mysteriously, using only lyrics from his well-known songs. 

By satirising the fan-culture of our time, the work explores the role and significance of celebrities. The pop star is portrayed as a prophet followed blindly by his fans. The star’s status is reinforced by the media industry built around idolization. At the same time, the video is a sarcastic mirror-image of this day and age when even idols are consumed until nothing is left.

Iraqi-Finnish Adel Abidin (b.1973) is a multimedia artist who explores cultural collisions and power relations. His works often employ imageries borrowed from popular culture. Abidin’s works have been presented in multiple international exhibitions like Venice Biennale (2007- Nordic Pavilion, 2011 Iraq Pavilion, 2015 Iran Pavilion and Glass-Stress International Exhibition). Abidin was awarded with The Finland Award for Visual Arts 2015 and he was an Ars Fennica nominee 2011. His works are included in many public and private collections in Finland and around the world. 

The work is part of Finnish National Gallery’s Collection in Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma.

Duration: 18 min 15 sec.

Adel Abidin: Michael, 2015. Trailer

Keywords

adel abidinemma espoo museum of modern art

Contacts

Images

Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin
Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin
Download
Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin
Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin
Download
Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin
Adel Abidin, Michael 2015 Video still © Adel Abidin
Download

Links

About EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Ahertajantie 5
02100 Espoo

http://www.emmamuseum.fi

EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museon kokoelma- ja näyttelytoiminta profiloituu kotimaiseen ja kansainväliseen modernismiin, nykytaiteeseen sekä designiin. EMMA sijaitsee Espoon Tapiolassa, professori Aarno Ruusuvuoren suunnittelemassa betoniarkkitehtuuria edustavassa Näyttelykeskus WeeGeessä. Näyttelytilat ovat pinta-alaltaan Suomen suurimmat, ja pelkistetty moderni arkkitehtuuri tukee EMMAn, Saastamoisen säätiön ja Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiön kokoelmien sekä vaihtuvien näyttelyiden kokemuksellista esittämistä. Tervetuloa!

@emmamuseum

Subscribe to releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

Subscribe to all the latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.

Visit our pressroom