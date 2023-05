Admicom lanseeraa uuden rakennusalan aikatauluohjelmiston

Admicom Oyj: Notice convening the annual general meeting 2023 28.2.2023 10:10:00 EET | Press release

ADMICOM OYJ: NOTICE CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 Unofficial translation of the company release on February 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails. Notice is given to the shareholders of Admicom Oyj of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 March 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EET at Hotelli Verso, conference room 3 (2nd floor), Kauppakatu 35, 40100 Jyväskylä, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of ballots at the meeting venue will commence at 12:30 p.m. EET. Shareholders may also exercise their voting rights by voting in advance. Instructions on advance voting can be found in this notice under section C. Shareholders who have registered for the General Meeting and their proxy representatives may also follow the meeting via an online broadcast. A link to the online broadcast will be sent to the email address and/or mobile phone number provided at the time of regist