Administer panostaa asiakaskokemuksen ja asiakashallinnan kehittämiseen: Tiina Moberg konsernin asiakkuushallinnan johtajaksi

The outsourcing of financial and payroll management is still growing, with expertise and quality taking first place in a survey 9.5.2022 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Taloushallintoliitto, a Finnish association for financial management service providers, is surveying factors related to the outsourcing of financial and payroll management. The first results of this survey suggest that, when it comes to outsourcing, expertise and quality are the decisive factors in partner selection. Jussi Jaakkola, Administer’s Sales Director, believes that the outsourcing trend will continue in the coming years. One factor in the outsourcing of financial and payroll management is the company’s focus on its core business. Currently, only 39% of company respondents do all of their payroll management themselves, while 40% have outsourced their payroll management fully and 21% have outsourced parts of it. For financial management, only 24% do their own financial management, while 32% have outsourced it fully and 43% have outsourced it partially. "There is plenty of demand in the market, which is also shown by the preliminary survey results. I believe that the outsourcing