Administer selkeyttää ja yksinkertaistaa konsernirakennetta

Administer Group, founded in 1985, is a Finnish company that offers financial and payroll management services as well as consulting and software services. Our customers include organisations of all sizes, from small and mid-sized companies to large enterprises and municipalities. Our goal is to reform the financial management service market by developing new technologies and solutions. Measured in revenue, we are one of the largest providers of financial management services and HR and payroll services in Finland. In 2021, our revenue was EUR 42 million and we employed approximately 600 financial management professionals.