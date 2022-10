Administer vahvistaa asemaansa Pohjois-Suomessa ostamalla Tunturi-Lapin Yrityspalvelu Ky:n

Administer boosts its support to companies in the founding phase: Mateusz Osiński to start as the Chief Operating Officer of subsidiary Yrittäjän Polku Oy 8.9.2022 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

Administer Oyj Press release 8 September 2022 14.00 Finnish time Administer wants to help entrepreneurs and their companies in the founding phase in order to make the process easier and allow the entrepreneurs to focus on their company’s core activities. The objective of Yrittäjän Polku is to provide guidance to new entrepreneurs and their companies by offering them all the information and skills required for establishing a company and the related daily routines. Yrittäjän Polku also offers its customers Administer’s financial management services. Before taking on the position of Chief Operating Officer of Yrittäjän Polku, Mateusz Osiński worked in accounting at Administer. “I have been a light entrepreneur myself. First as a food courier and then as a financial management professional. I feel that the operational model is interesting and wish to develop it further. I find immense inspiration in new ways of thinking, creating something new and managing customer relationships well,” Mat