Adventurous Moomins to appear at Habi Kids in September 2020
Habi Kids, the Habitare area for children and families, will, in September, be a sea landscape from the Moomin world, as it is realised together with the world’s only Moomin Museum. In the area, families can, among other things, row to a lighthouse and relax on the beach in Moomin style. Habitare will be open at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 9 to 13 September 2020.
Habitare, the largest furniture, design and interior decoration event in Finland, is also an event for the whole family, with the Habi Kids area offering activities for visitors of all ages. The 2020 partner of Habi Kids is the Moomin Museum, which will bring a glimpse of the Moomin ‘soulscape’ and a coastal atmosphere to Habitare.
“Having adventures with others is central to the Moomin books, and the Moomin Museum wants to offer fair visitors a fun and action-packed sea journey. While on the adventure, or as an experience in its own right, you can take a break on the cliffs and enjoy, say, a picnic”, says the producer Minna Honkasalo from the Moomin Museum.
“We are really happy that, next autumn, Habitare visitors can explore the world of the Moomins in the Habi Kids area. The world of the Moomins, created by Tove Jansson, is familiar to Finns, and the Moomins are present in many people’s everyday lives in one way or another. The gentle and serene lifestyle of the Moomins is well suited to this era, which is characterised by a hectic pace and an ever-increasing flood of stimuli. With the Moomins, we want to turn Habi Kids into a small haven in the middle of Habitare, where children and adults alike can escape the hurry and the stress for a moment”, says the creative director of Habitare, Laura Sarvilinna.
The comprehensive five-day Habi Kids programme will be announced in May, in connection with the rest of the Habitare programme.
The 75th anniversary of the Moomin stories will be celebrated in a maritime spirit, because the sea was important to Tove Jansson and to the Moomins. The anniversary campaign, #OURSEA, by Moomin Characters and the John Nurminen Foundation, is raising funds to protect the Baltic Sea. The Moomin lifestyle is inherently environmentally friendly, and each of us should follow the Moomins’ example and make eco-friendly choices in our own lives. The anniversary exhibition, Moomins and the Sea, will be on display at the Moomin Museum in Tampere until 31 January 2021.
Image: Tove Jansson’s cover illustration to Moominpappa at Sea, 1966. Moomin Museum, Tampere Art Museum Moominvalley Collection ©Moomin CharactersTM
More information:
Habitare: communications manager Eva Kiviranta, eva.kiviranta@messukeskus.com, tel. +358 40 775 6609
Moomin Museum: producer Minna Honkasalo, minna.honkasalo@tampere.fi, tel. +358 40 518 1491
Habitare
Habitare, the largest furniture, design and interior decoration event in Finland, will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki, from 9 to 13 September 2020. Habitare offers experiences and ideas on interior decoration, and on the functioning and look of homes and other spaces. Habitare highlights the ideas and works by a new generation of designers, and sparks discussion. The International Friend of Habitare in 2020 is Joseph Grima. In 2020, the 50-year-old Habitare celebrates the history of Finnish design and living. | www.habitare.fi | @HabitareFair | www.facebook.com/habitare | #habitare2020
The world’s only Moomin Museum
Moomin Museum is an immersive art museum for art lovers and Moomin fans of all ages. The Moomin story is told with original illustrations by Tove Jansson (1914–2001) and three-dimensional tableaux by Tuulikki Pietilä (1917–2009). From the great flood and the mad midsummer’s floating theatre to the puzzle of the lighthouse and the mysterious disappearance of the Moomin family one grey November! The wit, wisdom, warmth and adventures of the Moomins are known and loved by legions of fans all around the world. | www.muumimuseo.fi | @moominmuseum | www.facebook.com/moominmuseum | #moominmuseum #oursea
Keywords
Images
About Messukeskus
Messuaukio 1
00520 HELSINKI
+358 40 450 3250http://www.messukeskus.com
Messukeskus edistää suomalaista elinkeinoelämää luomalla kasvua kohtaamisista. Tarjoamme messuille, kokouksiin, kongresseihin ja muihin tapahtumiin 7 muuntautuvaa hallia, 40 erilaista kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa, uudistuneen tapahtumahotellin ja täydelliset tapahtumapalvelut. Messukeskus järjestää vuosittain 50 messutapahtumaa ja 1000 kokousta ja kongressia, joihin osallistuu 1,1 miljoonaa vierasta. | Messukeskus – sata vuotta tapahtumien keskipisteessä
Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, promotes Finnish welfare by enabling effective face to face encounters at exhibitions, meetings, conferences and other events. We host 50 exhibitions and 1,000 meetings and congresses each year providing a perfect venue with 7 adaptable halls, 40 conference spaces, the 4,400-seater Amfi Hall auditorium, 21 restaurants, a fully renewed event hotel, and all event services. Over one million visitors take part in the events. | Messukeskus – A century in the centre of events
Subscribe to releases from Messukeskus
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Messukeskus by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Messukeskus
Muumit seikkailevat Habi Kidsissä syyskuussa 202020.2.2020 10:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Habitaren lasten ja perheiden alue on syyskuussa muumien merimaisema, kun Habi Kids toteutetaan yhdessä maailman ainoan Muumimuseon kanssa. Alueella perheet voivat muun muassa soutaa majakalle ja rentoutua muumien rantatunnelmassa. Habitare avoinna Helsingissä Messukeskuksessa 9.–13.9.2020.
GoExpon mediatilaisuus pe 28.2. klo 11-1219.2.2020 15:24:51 EET | Kutsu
Tilaisuus järjestetään GoExpon Taukopaikka-lavalla hallissa 6. Tarjolla on kevyt lounas. Ilmoittautuminen: ke 26.2. mennessä riikka.luomanpaa@messukeskus.com
Metsäkonealan suurtapahtuman Proforestin kasvu jatkuu, nyt uudella järjestämispaikkakunnalla Kalajoella19.2.2020 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Metsäkonealan suurtapahtuma Proforest järjestetään jatkossa Kalajoella. Uusi järjestämispaikkakunta tarjoaa tapahtumaan osallistuville yrityksille ja tuhansille messuvieraille erinomaiset majoitus- ja oheispalvelut. Proforest järjestetään seuraavan kerran toukokuussa 2021. Tapahtuman järjestelyistä vastaa Suomen Messut Osuuskuntaan kuuluva Expomark Oy.
GoExpo Golfista draivi lajin pariin18.2.2020 13:29:30 EET | Tiedote
Pohjoismaiden suurin lajitapahtuma GoExpo Golf 2020 avaa uuden pelikauden ja tuo viheriöt talven harmaaseen. Tänä vuonna keskiössä on pyrkimys innostaa uusia pelaajia golfin pariin. Lisäksi messukävijä pääsee poimimaan bägiinsä koko setin golf-aiheista asiaa, kokemuksia sekä uutuuskohteita ja -tuotteita. GoExpo Golf järjestetään 28.2.-1.3. Messukeskuksessa Helsingissä osana urheilun ja ulkoilun GoExpo-messuja.
GoExpo Horsen ohjelmassa painottuvat hevosten hyvinvointi ja ratsastajan taidot18.2.2020 10:59:42 EET | Tiedote
GoExpo Horse on hevosharrastajan ykköstapahtuma, josta voi ammentaa oppia niin hevosen hoitoon, käyttäytymisen tulkintaan kuin tasapainoiseen ratsastukseenkin. Tapahtumassa pääsee ihailemaan myös kovatasoista esteratsastuskisaa ja huipputason kouluratsastusta. GoExpo Horse järjestetään 28.2. – 1.3. Messukeskuksessa Helsingissä osana urheilun ja ulkoilun GoExpo-tapahtumakokonaisuutta.
GoExpo inspiroi innokkaita liikkujia18.2.2020 10:45:07 EET | Tiedote
GoExpossa on liikkujille mistä valita – välinetestejä, tekniikkaopetusta, näytöksiä ja kilpailuja, uusien lajien kokeilua ja luentoja. Messuilla on satoja aikataulutettuja ohjelmanumeroita ja lisäksi lukuisilla testipaikoilla on koko messujen ajan käynnissä aikatauluttamattomia non stop -lajikokeiluja. GoExpo järjestetään 28.2.-1.3.2020 Messukeskuksessa Helsingissä.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom