Adventurous Moomins to appear at Habi Kids in September 2020

Habi Kids, the Habitare area for children and families, will, in September, be a sea landscape from the Moomin world, as it is realised together with the world’s only Moomin Museum. In the area, families can, among other things, row to a lighthouse and relax on the beach in Moomin style. Habitare will be open at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 9 to 13 September 2020.

Habitare, the largest furniture, design and interior decoration event in Finland, is also an event for the whole family, with the Habi Kids area offering activities for visitors of all ages. The 2020 partner of Habi Kids is the Moomin Museum, which will bring a glimpse of the Moomin ‘soulscape’ and a coastal atmosphere to Habitare.

“Having adventures with others is central to the Moomin books, and the Moomin Museum wants to offer fair visitors a fun and action-packed sea journey. While on the adventure, or as an experience in its own right, you can take a break on the cliffs and enjoy, say, a picnic”, says the producer Minna Honkasalo from the Moomin Museum.

“We are really happy that, next autumn, Habitare visitors can explore the world of the Moomins in the Habi Kids area. The world of the Moomins, created by Tove Jansson, is familiar to Finns, and the Moomins are present in many people’s everyday lives in one way or another. The gentle and serene lifestyle of the Moomins is well suited to this era, which is characterised by a hectic pace and an ever-increasing flood of stimuli. With the Moomins, we want to turn Habi Kids into a small haven in the middle of Habitare, where children and adults alike can escape the hurry and the stress for a moment”, says the creative director of Habitare, Laura Sarvilinna.

The comprehensive five-day Habi Kids programme will be announced in May, in connection with the rest of the Habitare programme.

The 75th anniversary of the Moomin stories will be celebrated in a maritime spirit, because the sea was important to Tove Jansson and to the Moomins. The anniversary campaign, #OURSEA, by Moomin Characters and the John Nurminen Foundation, is raising funds to protect the Baltic Sea. The Moomin lifestyle is inherently environmentally friendly, and each of us should follow the Moomins’ example and make eco-friendly choices in our own lives. The anniversary exhibition, Moomins and the Sea, will be on display at the Moomin Museum in Tampere until 31 January 2021.

Image: Tove Jansson’s cover illustration to Moominpappa at Sea, 1966. Moomin Museum, Tampere Art Museum Moominvalley Collection ©Moomin CharactersTM

More information:

Habitare: communications manager Eva Kiviranta, eva.kiviranta@messukeskus.com, tel. +358 40 775 6609

Moomin Museum: producer Minna Honkasalo, minna.honkasalo@tampere.fi, tel. +358 40 518 1491

Habitare

Habitare, the largest furniture, design and interior decoration event in Finland, will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki, from 9 to 13 September 2020. Habitare offers experiences and ideas on interior decoration, and on the functioning and look of homes and other spaces. Habitare highlights the ideas and works by a new generation of designers, and sparks discussion. The International Friend of Habitare in 2020 is Joseph Grima. In 2020, the 50-year-old Habitare celebrates the history of Finnish design and living. | www.habitare.fi | @HabitareFair | www.facebook.com/habitare | #habitare2020

The world’s only Moomin Museum

Moomin Museum is an immersive art museum for art lovers and Moomin fans of all ages. The Moomin story is told with original illustrations by Tove Jansson (1914–2001) and three-dimensional tableaux by Tuulikki Pietilä (1917–2009). From the great flood and the mad midsummer’s floating theatre to the puzzle of the lighthouse and the mysterious disappearance of the Moomin family one grey November! The wit, wisdom, warmth and adventures of the Moomins are known and loved by legions of fans all around the world. | www.muumimuseo.fi | @moominmuseum | www.facebook.com/moominmuseum | #moominmuseum #oursea