Afganistanilaisille naisille ja tytöille pakolaisasema

First Ukrainians to be transferred from Estonia have arrived in Finland 15.2.2023 08:57:21 EET | Press release

Estonia has received a considerable number of Ukrainians considering the size of the country, and the local reception system is strained. To ease the situation, Finland and Estonia are offering the opportunity for interested Ukrainians to move to Finland. First of those who were interested arrived in Finland yesterday, on 14 February 2023.