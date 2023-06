Aikaansa seuraten - Suomen Pankin taidekokoelmateos on julkaistu

Conference on Financial Literacy focuses on Cost of Living Crisis 7.6.2023 12:30:00 EEST | News

The Bank of Finland is organising an international Financial Literacy Conference focusing on financial literacy gaps and the cost of living crisis. The conference will be held at the Bank of Finland Museum on 12–13 June, 2023. The event will provide a unique opportunity for academics and policy makers to discuss current financial education needs and priorities. The current cost of living crisis has emphasised the importance of financial literacy as the gap between the financially resilient and the financially fragile widens. It is now recognised that poor financial skills have left many households unprepared to face the current crisis and its consequences. The keynote lecture will be delivered by Professor Annamaria Lusardi from George Washington University, Washington D.C. The conference is hosted by Marja Nykänen, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Finland. The Bank of Finland has organised this conference to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Bank of Finland Museum. The programme of