Aino Jalonen, Pekka Rehn and Timo Salovaara named Directors of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency

ML Aino Jalonen, M.Ec. Pekka Rehn and MA Timo Salovaara have been named as Directors at the Digital and Population Data Services Agency, which begins operations at the beginning of 2020. The three will report to Anne Viskari, Director-General of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency and will start work in their new posts on 1 January 2020.

Aino Jalonen has previously worked at the Prime Minister's Office as Director of Division responsible for personnel, economic and property matters, as well as security matters. Pekka Rehn and Timo Salovaara will take on their new duties after leaving their respective posts as Director of Customer Operations, Communications and Marketing, and Director of the Service Provision Unit at the Population Register Centre.

Aino Jalonen will oversee the administrative common services at the Digital and Population Data Services Agency which the activities of the agency make possible. Pekka Rehn will be responsible for directing transactions and Timo Salovaara will oversee coordinating public services.

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency (The Finnish Digital Agency) will be launched on 1 January 2020 when the Population Register Centre, the Local Register Offices, as well as the Steering and Development Unit for the Local Register Offices, which operates at the Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland, merge to form a single agency. The purpose of the agency is to promote the digitalisation of society, to secure the availability of data, and to offer services for life events of its customers. The agency will operate in several locations around Finland.