Aivotutkija Minna Huotilaisesta Vuoden koulutusvaikuttaja 2019

According to Finns, EUR 3,000 is a suitable monthly starting salary for class teachers – the salaries of early childhood teachers must be raised in a similar fashion 24.1.2020 14:55:16 EET | Press release

OAJ’s demand that the salary level of highly educated groups working in the public sector must be corrected using a salary programme is supported by public opinion. Around nine in ten Finns think that a salary of about EUR 3,000 a month is suitable for recently graduated class teachers.