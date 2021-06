Ajaton Aalto – rakennuskulttuurin dna -näyttely esillä Säynätsalon kunnantalolla kesällä 2021

The second part of the Alvar Aalto Art Posters series celebrates the 15th Alvar Aalto Symposium 26.5.2021 15:00:38 EEST | Press release

Alvar Aalto Foundation has published on May 26, 2021, the second part of the Alvar Aalto Art Posters series that was launched last spring. The new edition is devoted to the 15th international architecture triennial Alvar Aalto Symposium, which will be held in August 2021 in Jyväskylä. The posters take us on a nostalgic journey through the history of a legendary event with a unique atmosphere. This new set of six posters complements the series of architectural exhibition posters that were published in spring 2020.