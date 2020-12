Akatemiaohjelma edisti väestötutkimusaineistojen yhteistyöverkostoja

Academy of Finland grants €20m for new research projects on crisis preparedness and security of supply 25.11.2020 15:34:11 EET | Press release

The Academy of Finland today granted a total of 20 million euros in funding for research projects studying crisis preparedness and security of supply. The funding is part of an additional budget authority allocated to the Academy in the Finnish Government’s fourth supplementary budget of 2020. A total of 65 applications (151 subprojects) were submitted by the set deadline. Of these, 16 (42 subprojects) were granted funding.