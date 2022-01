Altum Technologies ja Nippon Steel Engineering julkistavat älykkään puhdistuspalvelun Japanin markkinoille, minkä lisäksi Altum Technologies on varmistanut seuraavan vaiheen kasvurahoituksen

Altum Technologies and Nippon Steel Engineering announce release of their Smart Cleaning Service, in addition Altum Technologies has secured next stage growth funding 12.1.2022 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Altum Technologies Oy (CEO: Matias Tainela, HQ in Helsinki Finland, hereinafter “Altum”) and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd. (CEO: Yukito Ishiwa, HQ in Tokyo, Japan, hereinafter referred to as “NSE”) are announcing joint collaboration to launch a new Smart Cleaning Service.