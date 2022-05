Alvar Aalto Design Seminar BIOSYMBIOSIS - biolähtöisen muotoilun kansainväliset huiput 24.–25.5.2022 Jyväskylässä

New museum hub in Jyväskylä, Finland will be named Aalto2 16.2.2022 14:17:39 EET | Press release

The name Aalto2 has been selected for the new museum hub currently being built up in the Ruusupuisto area of Jyväskylä, Finland. The name describes two adjacent museum buildings both designed by the architect Alvar Aalto: the Alvar Aalto Museum (1971–1973) and the Museum of Central Finland (1956–1961, 1991). With the buildings to be joined by a new connecting wing, the two separate museums will be housed under one roof.