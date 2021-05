Alvar Aalto Route on valittu Euroopan neuvoston kulttuurireittien joukkoon ensimmäisenä Suomesta

Ruusupuisto Museum Centre received a total of 1006 name proposals - a word cloud of the proposals has now been published 23.4.2021 13:00:38 EEST | Tiedote

Suggestions for the name were sought for the future museum centre in Jyväskylä’s Ruusupuisto for a month. Between 15.3 and 15.4.2021, was received a total of 1006 name proposals of which are now published a word cloud at www.ruusupuistonmuseokeskus.fi. The purpose of collecting name suggestions was finding a unique, memorable, and clear name that is easy to use in a sentence. The name should be good for Finnish and international audience alike, and describe the two different museums and the content they offer.