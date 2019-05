Amerikkalaisen barbequen sanansaattaja Chris Paton toteuttaa unelmansa avaamalla Pit Stop BBQ:n Helsinkiin

Chris Paton, American BBQ ambassador, makes his dream come true by opening Pit Stop BBQ in Helsinki 9.5.2019 09:26:51 EEST | Tiedote

Press release 9.5.2019. Pitmaster Chris Patons authentic American BBQ restaurant Pit Stop BBQ has arrived to MS Louisiana in Hietalahti Port. Pit Stop BBQ @ MS Louisiana opened its doors few weeks ago at MS Louisiana which is a restaurant boat designed by Sakke Järvenpää. The official grand opening of Pit Stop BBQ will be held later in the Spring. "We want to make sure everything is working as it should before we have our first big party, which this paddle steamer is perfect for. We are missing few little things here and there which will give this place the feel of a real American BBQ restaurant. I have set my bar extremely high when it comes to authenticity and laidback friendly service, as well as self-prepared BBQ from start to finish. It might not win you Michelin (star), except a one you keep between the boat and the port", says Chris with a smile.