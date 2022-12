Anders Byriel on Habitaren kansainvälinen ystävä 2023

Anders Byriel to be the Habitare International Friend 2023 8.12.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Anders Byriel, CEO of Danish textile brand Kvadrat, has been invited to be the International Friend of Habitare in 2023. In this role, he will give a keynote speech and choose the most interesting phenomena and products from the Habitare fair offering. Habitare will be held at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, from 13 to 17 September 2023.