Annantalon lasten ja nuorten esittävän taiteen Kevätfestari järjestetään tänä vuonna virtuaalisesti

Youth work support available through May Day celebrations – Helsinki offers plenty of remote programming 22.4.2021 09:00:12 EEST | Press release

Youth work services will provide young people under 18 years of age with support and assistance throughout the Helsinki districts in the evening and during the night on May Day Eve, 30 April. However, the operational managers wish to emphasise that all young people are urged to celebrate May Day in small groups at home or in its vicinity. Gatherings should be avoided. Helsinki will be organising plenty of remote programming and activities online during the holidays.